In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)

Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

In the second incident involving someone allegedly refusing to wear a mask and assaulting an employee in Vancouver in a week, police arrested another suspect Monday (Feb. 8).

The 36-year-old man in question is said to have spat in the face of an employee of a convenience store near Seymour and Dunsmuir streets.

The suspect was declined service unless he donned a mask, as mandated by current public health orders. This sparked a physical altercation between the men.

“No employee deserves to be assaulted for simply following the health orders set in place,” said Cst. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department. “It’s yet again another selfish action and senseless assault that continues to go on in our city.”

The man fled the store but was located and arrested by police. Assault charges have been recommended to Crown counsel.

Visintin warns that anyone who refuses to wear a mask indoors, in a public space, could face fines of as much as $230.

RELATED: Anti-masker accused of threatening Vancouver employee with baton after stealing apple


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police
Next story
Ottawa eyes B.C. coastline for new economic vision

Just Posted

A Portland Loo, public washroom facility is installed in Smithers in 2019. (Black Press file photo)
$200,000 for public washroom facility

Prince Rupert City Council to apply for restroom funding to assist the vulnerable population

Conrad Elementary School in Prince Rupert was one of four schools in School District 52 on Feb. 8 to receive potential exposure notices to a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
4 schools in one-hour receive potential COVID-19 exposure notices

Prince Rupert Schools remain open including Pineridge, Conrad, PRMS and Port Edward Community School

A map shows Prince Rupert and the North Coast has a 100 per cent chance of below-normal temperatures, which will cause a cold snap until at least Feb. 18, Environment Canada said on Feb. 8. (Image: Environment Canada)
Cold snap will make mercury dive – wear your woollies

Prince Rupert and North Coast will experience below-normal temperatures

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

Most Read