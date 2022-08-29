Major projects update for City of Prince Rupert

Many projects are underway, Dam completed but reservoir needs filling

A progress report on the City of Prince Rupert’s major projects was presented at the regular city council meeting on Aug. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Woodworth dam project is 100 per cent complete, stated an update of the city’s major projects which was presented at the Prince Rupert council meeting on Aug. 22.

While the report confirms that the Woodworth dam is complete, the reservoir is still in the process of filling and decommission of the old dam is also still in progress, Richard Pucci, director of Operations and Intergovernmental Relations stated.

As long as the weather cooperates though, it should be filled by Sept. 27, wrote Veronika Stewart in an email to The Northern View.

The dam project was initially intended to be complete in early 2020 but weather conditions and supply-chain delays put it behind schedule.

The previous water system was 100 years old and water quality has been an ongoing concern for residents. The latest water advisory was posted at the beginning of August this year.

Other major projects that are 100 per cent complete include the new landfill cell, the recycling program and Eat Street.

The RCMP detachment is 20 per cent complete. Part of the progress was the demotion of Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witness on July 29 to make room for a new detachment to be built.

The extension for Third Ave. is 15 per cent complete. In his report, Pucci stated that the geotechnical investigation is complete but the road is on hold until lot development is complete.

As far as the waterfront project goes, the council has awarded the design and build to IDL Projects and estimated that it is 15 per cent complete.

Similarly, the submarine line, sewer treatment program and SCADA system upgrade are all 10 per cent complete at this point.

All of the major projects were listed as a high priority.

With files from K-J Millar

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter