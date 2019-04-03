Prince Rupert RCMP were called to investigate a homicide in Kitkatla on April 1, 2019. (Google Maps)

Major crimes unit called in after man, 34, found dead in Kitkatla

RCMP were called to the remote North Coast village after a sudden death was reported

The sudden death of a 34-year-old man in Kitkatla is being considered a homicide.

Prince Rupert RCMP received a call about the incident that occurred on Beach Street in the small remote Tsimshian village on the North Coast of B.C. on April 1 at approximately 8:11 p.m.

“Frontline Officers responded and located a 34-year-old male with life threatening injuries. BCAS Medivac Helicopter from Prince Rupert, with a medical team was immediately called to the scene, however the male had succumbed to his injuries,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a press release.

A ‘person of interest’ was found on the scene and was questioned by the police. The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

RCMP said they have no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public.

