Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

(Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)(Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)
(Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)(Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)
(Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)(Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)
(Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)(Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Residents of Lytton had a first look at what remains of the village they call home after a wildfire tore through the area last week.

The tour through the village comes as the Transportation Safety Board announced it will be investigating the fire, believed to have involved a freight train, which sparked on June 30.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has ordered all train traffic through Lytton to halt for 48 hours effective immediately, while residents are on escorted tours through the village.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District organized bus tours for displaced residents Friday, saying that while unescorted entry isn’t safe, work has been done to clear a way to permit taking residents through the area by bus.

Shortly after those impacted had access to the village, reporters were provided access.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Lytton

Previous story
No COVID-19 vaccination, visits restricted in B.C. senior care homes

Just Posted

Fire bans across the entire Skeena region including Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, remain in effect until Oct. 9, and are being enforced with hefty fines, the Conservation Officer Service said, on July 8. (File Photo: Amber Oliver)
Fire bans across the province including Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

(Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

A power outage affecting several spots in Prince Rupert and Port Edward has left over 8020 BC Hydro customers without electricity on July 8. (BC Hydro)
Over 8000 BC Hydro customers affected by power outage in Prince Rupert

Commercial salmon harvesters are devastated by the DFO announcement on June 29 of 79 salmon fishery closures, a media statement on July 8 from a coalition of 13 fish harvester organizations stated. (File photo)
Commercial salmon harvesters are ‘devastated’ at the recent 79 fishery closures