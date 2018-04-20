Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

Judith Guichon said she’s leaving with several lifetimes worth of memories.

After five years as B.C.’s viceregal representative of Queen Elizabeth II, Guichon believes she made the right call when she deciding against a new election in 2017, but her most memorable work was with students and community.

Guichon’s last day is April 23, with Janet Austin taking over for the 29th lieutenant-Governor, who said she looks forward to spending more time with friends and family back at her ranch in the Nicola Valley.

Watch her exit interview with Black Press reporter Kristyn Anthony.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Power restored to Prince Rupert industrial park after dump truck hits hydro pole
Next story
Fourth weekly marine service added to Port of Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Fourth weekly marine service added to Port of Prince Rupert

THE Alliance and its partners have made Prince Rupert its first port of call this spring

UPDATE: Power restored to Prince Rupert industrial park after dump truck hits hydro pole

Crews worked over ten hours to repair the damage

Modular housing coming to Prince Rupert in 2018, announces MLA Jennifer Rice

Construction will begin this summer on 36 units next to the North Coast Transition Society

Vehicle rollover on Highway 16

A single vehicle crash occurred on April 20 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Fill up your tanks! Gas prices rise across Prince Rupert

Morning price hike likely to reflect summer prices

This Week Podcast — Episode 81

Learn more about the North Coast Health Improvment Society’s aim to upgrade the cancer care unit

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Time to let go for BC bears, otters, bobcat

Northern Lights Wildlife shelter near Smithers set to release orphaned animals this spring.

VIDEO: Smokers talk pot rules at annual 4-20 event

Annual pot protest-meets-festival in Vancouver attracted hundreds to vendors, concert

New funds, recruits set to alleviate B.C. sheriff shortage

The Government of British Columbia announced new sheriff graduates, funding for more classes

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

Most Read