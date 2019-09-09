David Roberge lost the cross, pictured, that contains his son’s ashes at Saturday’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In in Aldergrove. He’s hoping someone found it and can return it.

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

David Roberge was planning to enjoy himself at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In on Saturday, but instead he’s sick with worry after losing a cross pendant that contained his late son’s ashes.

Roberge was at the Cruise-In with his restored 1937 Chevrolet pickup truck, a project he’s been working on since his son Brad died five years ago.

Suddenly he noticed he was missing the cross.

“All of a sudden, I seen my chain dangling down the side of my chest, and no cross on it,” Roberge said.

“You just kind of have that empty feeling,” Roberge said of his reaction.

His son Brad died at the age of 39.

Roberge said he’s not one for tattoos, but he got one of Brad on his hand after his son passed away.

He and his wife also each got pendants containing a small amount of their son’s ashes.

They searched everywhere they’d been at the Cruise-In on Saturday without successfully finding the pendant.

It’s a small cross, about one inch by three-quarter inches, Roberge said.

He is hoping someone came upon the cross and can return it to him.

Anyone who found it can call Roberge at 604-465-5406.

Previous story
B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Just Posted

Hometown Hockey coming to Prince Rupert

Live national broadcast and outdoor festivities on tap

Rising Stars returns to Rupert

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce program mentors next generation of entrepreneurs

Three people wanted on warrants

Terrace RCMP asking for public’s help

Two Prince Rupert men arrested after Port Edward break and enter

Drugs, cash and firearms seized by police

UPDATE: Arrest made in single vehicle crash on Highway 16

RCMP say alcohol may have played a factor in the vehicle roll-over

MVP of the Week: All-around the apparatus —and the province

New head coach Erin Hipkiss looks to build upon medal winning Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Most Read