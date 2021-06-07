Loki, a young bald eagle is seen in recovery after being found hanging from power lines on just her second day of independence, last July. Equipped with a GPS, Loki has made a home in Prince Rupert with Hancock Wildlife Foundation asking for help in photographing her. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)

Loki, a young bald eagle is seen in recovery after being found hanging from power lines on just her second day of independence, last July. Equipped with a GPS, Loki has made a home in Prince Rupert with Hancock Wildlife Foundation asking for help in photographing her. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)

Looking for Loki, the new Prince Rupert local

Hancock Wildlife Foundation is asking the public for help

Eagle-eye vision may be needed as Loki, a young bald eagle has flown the nest and is roosting in Prince Rupert – somewhere, the Hancock Wildlife Foundation in Surrey, said.

The wildlife foundation is looking for Loki, also known as BETA04, who was fledged last summer from the Surrey Bald Eagle Reserve. Attached with a GPS tracker her position has been confirmed as in the Prince Rupert area. The foundation would like to refine her position a bit more and document her already adventurous life, David Hancock of the Hancock Wildlife Foundation, told The Northern View.

To do this they are requesting the assistance of the public to take photos of the one-year-old bird.

She has had quite the exploits since gaining her flight of freedom. Hatched on April 6, 2020, she showed her independence early by taking her first flight on June 28. As young adults do, wanting to show her independence she flew from her home nest on June 30. After hitting a power line on just her second day of liberty, members of the public found her hanging from the electricity line on which she had tried to land.

When she dropped from the line, enjoying her emancipation so much, she attempted to run away from her rescuers. Loki was sent to rehabilitation for two weeks and survived with just a small burn mark on the bottom of her toe to remind her not to do that again.

“Loki was sent to OWL, our regional Raptor Rescue Center, given the green light, released a week later with a tracker and a color band. She is indeed a traveler,” Hancock said.

In the past few months, she has moved from Surrey to the Stikine River, to Alaska, to French Creek on Vancouver Island, to Victoria, to being photographed on route to Hoquiam in Washington, to spreading her wings back up the Northcoast to Prince Rupert possible searching for some salmon.

The GPS sends her location each day back to the wildlife foundation, who in turn post it on their website.

“Can anyone get us a shot of her enjoying the environs of Prince Rupert. Please send to me or post to our website,” Hancock said. The website is: www.hancockwildlife.org

“Loki did not have a blood test to determine her gender, but she weighed 4.5 kg/9.9 pounds so it’s very likely that she is female,” Hancock Wildlife Foundation stated on their website. “And if you happen to be in a place eagles gather, keep your eye out for Loki – she’ll be the one with the blue band on her left leg with the silver characters D over 3.”

