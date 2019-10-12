Long-awaited work begins on the “Dairy Queen building”

Old Prince Rupert DQ building has been vacant in since the 1990s. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s structural eyesore on the corner of Third Ave. and McBride St. is finally getting some much needed love and attention.

What is infamously known to the city as the Dairy Queen building, will be getting stripped to its bare parts.

Work on the derelict building began last week said Robert Marshall, president and CEO of Northern Savings.

Marshall said once the building has been exposed to its main structural elements, they will evaluate its condition to determine if it can be salvaged or if it has to be torn right out.

The clean up consists of everything except for the concrete, beams, girders among a few other essential parts.

The building has been unoccupied since the late-1990s. A year ago, Northern Savings Credit Union bought it “for strategic reasons” and to show the city they are “committed to strengthening and growing the community.”

