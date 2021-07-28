Logs and debris are seen at the side of Highway 16 outside of Prince Rupert at the Port Edward turn-off logging truck capsized and blocked the roadway for hours on July 28. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Logging truck crash closes Highway 16 into Prince Rupert

Heavy machinery called in to clean up logs and debris near Port Edward turn off

A logging truck capsized and lost its load, closing Highway 16 in both directions just outside of Prince Rupert, on July 28.

Emergency crews responded to the heavily damaged truck on its side just before 6 a.m. at the Port Edward turn-off with the road being closed for several hours. Heavy machinery response crews arrived just after 8:30 a.m. to start clearing the road way.

With traffic backed up near the gateway to the city, the highway opened to single-lane traffic just before 10:30 a.m. with the road completely reopened just after 1:30 p.m.

BC Highway cam caught images of the incident seven km east of Prince Rupert, with debris and logs piled at the side of the road just past Galloway Bridge.

The Northern View has reached out to Prince Rupert Fire Rescue who were not available for comment at the time.

More to come

 

