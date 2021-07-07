Police take down a tent they’d set up, as they prepare to leave the Waterfall blockade on June 2. Protester Kat Ellis lays on the ground still locked into the sleeping dragon position. She unlocked herself as police drove away. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Police take down a tent they’d set up, as they prepare to leave the Waterfall blockade on June 2. Protester Kat Ellis lays on the ground still locked into the sleeping dragon position. She unlocked herself as police drove away. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Logging company calls for criminal charges against B.C. old growth protesters

Mass civil disobedience at the Fairy Creek blockades undermining the rule of law, Teal Cedar claims

Three months have passed since an injunction order was issued against protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed, and almost two months since the RCMP began physically enforcing the order by arresting protesters.

In that time, 367 people (as of July 5) have been arrested, but the Rainforest Flying Squad protesters are not backing down.

So Teal Cedar Products, a subsidiary of Teal-Jones Group which has a licence to log in the area between Port Renfrew and Lake Cowichan, is asking B.C.’s attorney general to get involved, suggesting it’s time to lay criminal charges.

RELATED: Pacheedaht Nation asks again for protesters to leave Fairy Creek, citing wildfire risk

Teal Cedar filed the application June 17, and presented its argument July 6.

The application asks the court to make a declaration that there has been “mass public disobedience” and that it’s in the public’s interest for the attorney general to get involved “to defend the integrity and dignity of this Court and the rule of law in British Columbia.”

The arrests have been made under civil contempt, but criminal contempt could result in fines or jail time.

RELATED: Pacheedaht Elder politely refuses First Nation’s request to leave Fairy Creek

Teal Cedar laid out its case saying blockades represent “one of the largest acts of public disobedience of a court order in this province since the ‘War of the Woods’ of the early 1990s.”

Not only does the behaviour undermine the rule of law in B.C., the case claims, it “shows contempt for the authority of the Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations” on whose territory the dispute is occurring.

The Rainforest Flying Squad has repeatedly said it is on the Pacheedaht’s traditional territory at the invitation of Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones. There is a difference in opinion between that of Jones and Pacheedaht elected Chief Jeff Jones, who has asked the protesters to leave in two public letters, and in the request made along with the Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht First Nations to defer logging in certain portions of their territories.

At the same time, a group of elderly protesters, calling themselves Elders for Ancient Trees, have filed an application that asserts the RCMP’s exclusion zones and enforcement techniques exceed the terms of the injunction. That application was filed June 29; the hearing was set for July 6 but has been postponed.

RELATED: Elder group heading to Victoria court to protest RCMP exclusion zones at Fairy Creek

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Fairy Creek watershedforestryprotest

Previous story
Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police
Next story
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

Just Posted

Members from Canadian Forces Base Trenton prepare to load three CH-146 Griffon helicopters into a CC-177 Globemaster aircraft at the Ontario base in 2016. (Photo: Supplied by RCAF, Cpl. Ken Beliwicz, 8 Wing Imaging)
CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft flying in British Columbia

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Shipping containers will be repurposed into shop-like vendor stalls along Prince Rupert’s waterfront in an accessible market project to be opened in 2023. Seen here are shipping containers repurposed for housing on Vancouver Island. (file photo)
Shipping container accessible vendor market planned for PR waterfront

Pinecrest Townhomes in Prince Rupert where more than 30 units of tenants received legal renoviction notices in Feb. 2020. As of July 3, 2021, the units are not ready for move-in and many appear to no have not had renovations started. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New renoviction processes will protect tenants