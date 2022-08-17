Loggers’ Sports Day returned after a 2-year hiatus

Eighty-one participants competed in Sandspit’s Loggers’ Sports Day on July 30, 2022. (Photo: Sandspit Loggers Sports Day 2022) Eighty-one participants competed in Sandspit’s Loggers’ Sports Day on July 30, 2022. (Photo: Sandspit Loggers Sports Day 2022) Eighty-one participants competed in Sandspit’s Loggers’ Sports Day on July 30, 2022. (Photo: Sandspit Loggers Sports Day 2022) Jasin Wourms and Harmonie Blais were named king and queen logger of Sandspit’s Loggers’ Sports Day on July 30, 2022. (Photo: Sandspit Loggers’ Sports Day) Tuma Houston and Moanna Houston were named novice king and queen logger of Sandspit’s Loggers’ Sports Day on July 30, 2022. (Photo: Sandspit Loggers’ Sports Day)

Harmonie Blais and Jasin Wourms reign as queen and king logger, after racking up the most points during the Sandspit Loggers’ Sports Day.

Following a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, men, women and children raised their axes once again for the popular skills competition on July 30, 2022.

Trey Edinger took the peewee crown, Bowen Powers and Giana were named junior king and queen and Tuma Houston and Moanna Houston won the revered titles of royalty in the novice division.

Overall it was a great day with fantastic weather and back-to-back events, Betsy Cranmer-Wourms, organizer of the event, said.

Roars and cheers rang out from the crowd with more than 100 people in attendance to watch and compete, she added.

“The camaraderie between the competitors was awesome.”

Six lumberjacks-in-training competed in the peewee division (six years old and under), alongside 17 in the junior group (seven to 11 years old), 11 novices (12 to 16 years old) and 47 adults (17 years old and older).

“The competitors walked away with great prizes,” Cranmer-Wourms said.

The day’s festivities wrapped up with music and dancing led by a performance from Soulshine, featuring musicians Ron Souza, Gregory Williams, Kyrin Williams, Charley Robertson, Dave Janzen and Rob Gray.

Results

Men

Choker Race

1st – David Putterill

2nd – Jasin Wourms

3rd – Jesse Brady

Obstacle Pole Buck

1st – Jasin Wourms

2nd – Adrian Lowther

3rd – JP Peerless

Horizontal Chop

1st – Jasin Wourms

2nd – David Putterill

3rd – Adrian Lowther

Axe Throw

1st – Shain Olson

2nd – David Putterill

3rd – Kyle Leslie

Jack and Jill Cross-cut

1st – Sean Mars, Rhea Botel

2nd – Shane Olson, Marlee Olson

3rd – JP Peerless, Megan Ives

Doubles Cross-cut

1st – Jasin Wourms, Bernie Bernkopt

2nd – Peter Houston, Robbie Houston

3rd – Adrian Lowther, Joe Sahonovitch

Stock Saw Buck

1st – JP Peerless

2nd – Jasin Wourms

3rd – Pete Haeghaert

Eye Splice

1st – Bob Botel, Bob Prudhomme

Singles Cross-cut

1st – Shain Olson

2nd – Kyle Leslie

3rd – Jasin Wourms

Pole Climb

1st – Pete Haeghaert

2nd – Joe Sahonovitch

3rd – Ross Plourde

Standing Chop

1st – Shain Olson

2nd – David Putterill

3rd – Jake Johnson

Log Burling

1st – David Putterill

2nd – Shain Olson

3rd – Jake Johnson

Modified Saw Buck

1st – Jasin Wourms

2nd – Adrian Lowther

King Logger – Jasin Wourms

Women

Choker Race

1st – Mackenzie Leslie

2nd – Jessica Roy

3rd – Megan Ives

Nail Drive

1st – Syd Nakken

2nd – Harmonie Blais

3rd – Megan Ives

Boom Chain Race

1st – Jessica Roy

2nd – Mackenzie Leslie

3rd – Harmonie Blais

Axe Throw

1st – Emmy O’Gorman

2nd – Chelsey St. Louis

3rd – Harmonie Blais

Molly Hogan

1st – Harmonie Blais

2nd – Dani Dickson

3rd – Rhea Botel

Jack and Jill Cross-cut

1st – Rhea Botel, Sean Mars

2nd – Marlee Olson, Shane Olson

3rd – Megan Ives, JP Peerless

Ladies Doubles Cross-cut

1st – Serena Foldy, Robbie Olson

2nd – Lauren Field, Rhea Botel

3rd – Mackenzie Leslie, Harmonie Blais

Peevee Log Roll

1st – Emmy O’Gorman

2nd – Jessica Roy

3rd – Megan Ives

Bowline Tie

1st – Mackenzie Leslie

2nd – Harmonie Blais

3rd – Rhea Botel

Log Burling

1st – Erica Reid

2nd – Harmonie Blais

3rd – Mackenzie Leslie

Queen Logger – Harmonie Blais

Novice

Choker Race

1st – Tuma Houston

2nd – Riley Collinson-Young

3rd – Jack Zarry

Axe Throw

1st – Tuma Houston

2nd – Bevan Nicole

3rd – Daris Peerless

PeeVee Roll

1st – Daris Peerless

2nd – Anten Reiger

3rd – Moanna Houston

Caulk Boot Toss

1st – Levi

2nd – Riley Collinson-Young

3rd – Anten Reiger

Nail Drive

1st – Moana Houston

2nd – Kingston Houston

3rd – Daris Peerless

Log Burling

1st – Kingston Houston

2nd – Moanna Houston

3rd – Tuma Houston

Novice King Logger – Tuma Houston

Novice Queen Logger – Moanna Houston

Junior

Junior King Logger – Bowen Powers

Junior Queen Logger – Giana

Peewee

Peewee King Logger – Trey Edinger

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter