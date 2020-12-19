Local Toastmasters will roast your loved ones for Christmas

David Armstrong in this 2019 photo is a member of Prince Rupert Toastmasters. He is looking forward to engaging the community with speeches about nominees and offering ‘winsome words’ to immortalize them with humourous roasts or formal addresses. (The Northern View file photo)

Prince Rupert Toastmasters Club is offering frazzled holidaymakers the opportunity to roast one of your loved ones, or not-so-loved ones, in a new year public speaking event.

“The ‘Christmas Talking’ (pronounced ‘Christmas Stocking’) promotion allows members of the public to nominate a friend, family member or associate to become the subject of a short speech, which will be composed and delivered by one of the experienced orators of the Prince Rupert Toastmasters Club at a regular club meeting early in 2021,” Leslee Bruce, president of the club said.

“Considering the COVID-related constraints of this year’s Christmas celebration, many gift-givers are scrambling to find presents that reflect the creativity of our community,” Bruce said. “Our club is fortunate to have creativity to spare, and plenty of experienced public speakers eager to share their skills by honouring special individuals.”

“If you’ve ever thought that someone you know is worthy of a speech in his or her honour, this is the easiest way to make that wish come true,” David Armstrong, Toastmaster member said. “I’m frankly electrified at the prospect of becoming conversant with the attributes of the many unique individuals whom I and my fellow Toastmasters will be immortalizing with well-winnowed, winsome words.”

The opportunity to hear formal accolades of family and friends or humourous monologues of cohorts also benefit local charities in Prince Rupert, Toastmasters said.

All nominators are requested to make a donation to a local charity or non-profit organization.

Nominators receive a gift certificate indicating the scheduled date of the speech. Instructions to share with the nominee and selected guests will be provided so they can attend the meeting at which the address is featured. Nominees may elect whether speeches should be a humorous roast or a solemn tribute.

Nominations may be submitted using the online form at www.ruperttoastmasters.ca. 24 hours after submission, nominees will receive a printable gift card suitable for presentation on Christmas morning, Toastmasters said.

The Prince Rupert Toastmasters Club is one of 16,600 such clubs worldwide that are dedicated to the improvement of public speaking and leadership skills.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on