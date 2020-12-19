David Armstrong in this 2019 photo is a member of Prince Rupert Toastmasters. He is looking forward to engaging the community with speeches about nominees and offering ‘winsome words’ to immortalize them with humourous roasts or formal addresses. (The Northern View file photo)

David Armstrong in this 2019 photo is a member of Prince Rupert Toastmasters. He is looking forward to engaging the community with speeches about nominees and offering ‘winsome words’ to immortalize them with humourous roasts or formal addresses. (The Northern View file photo)

Local Toastmasters will roast your loved ones for Christmas

Prince Rupert Toastmasters finds a creative way to assist city nonprofits while sharing some laughs

Prince Rupert Toastmasters Club is offering frazzled holidaymakers the opportunity to roast one of your loved ones, or not-so-loved ones, in a new year public speaking event.

“The ‘Christmas Talking’ (pronounced ‘Christmas Stocking’) promotion allows members of the public to nominate a friend, family member or associate to become the subject of a short speech, which will be composed and delivered by one of the experienced orators of the Prince Rupert Toastmasters Club at a regular club meeting early in 2021,” Leslee Bruce, president of the club said.

“Considering the COVID-related constraints of this year’s Christmas celebration, many gift-givers are scrambling to find presents that reflect the creativity of our community,” Bruce said. “Our club is fortunate to have creativity to spare, and plenty of experienced public speakers eager to share their skills by honouring special individuals.”

“If you’ve ever thought that someone you know is worthy of a speech in his or her honour, this is the easiest way to make that wish come true,” David Armstrong, Toastmaster member said. “I’m frankly electrified at the prospect of becoming conversant with the attributes of the many unique individuals whom I and my fellow Toastmasters will be immortalizing with well-winnowed, winsome words.”

The opportunity to hear formal accolades of family and friends or humourous monologues of cohorts also benefit local charities in Prince Rupert, Toastmasters said.

All nominators are requested to make a donation to a local charity or non-profit organization.

Nominators receive a gift certificate indicating the scheduled date of the speech. Instructions to share with the nominee and selected guests will be provided so they can attend the meeting at which the address is featured. Nominees may elect whether speeches should be a humorous roast or a solemn tribute.

Nominations may be submitted using the online form at www.ruperttoastmasters.ca. 24 hours after submission, nominees will receive a printable gift card suitable for presentation on Christmas morning, Toastmasters said.

The Prince Rupert Toastmasters Club is one of 16,600 such clubs worldwide that are dedicated to the improvement of public speaking and leadership skills.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings
Next story
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Just Posted

Toastmasters Vice President of Education Reg Barnes in June 2017 (left) holding up the Nechako Toastmasters banner with Area Director Michael Gurney. (File photo/The Northern View)
Local Toastmasters will roast your loved ones for Christmas

Prince Rupert Toastmasters finds a creative way to assist city nonprofits while sharing some laughs

Cancer patient Nick Vandenburg surrounded by his sons in Prince Rupert before radiation treatment in Prince George. (Photo: supplied)
Rupert man dying of cancer needs to come home – Go Fund Me used up on medication

Newlywed Prince Rupert grandfather Nick Vandenberg struggles with costs and loneliness

Kent Orton from Wheelhouse Brewing and members of Prince Rupert Fire Rescue on Dec. 16, present Nancy Golinia of Prince Rupert Wildlife Rescue with a donation to assist with shelter needs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Fire Rescue brews charitable funds with Wheelhouse

New firefighters charitable organization benefits Prince Rupert organizations

Candy Cane Checks for impaired driving can occur anywhere, anytime during the holiday season. Const. Tammy Um holds a roadside assistive device for testing breath alcohol levels. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Candy Cane checks for impaired driving anytime, anywhere

Prince Rupert RCMP has a simple holiday message - Don’t drive impaired

Construction of two new TELUS cell phone towers has been approved by Port Edward District Council and will improve safety along Highway 16, Knut Bjorndal Mayor of Port Edward said on Dec. 10. (Google maps image)
New communications towers will improve safety along Hiway 16

TELUS cell phone towers approved by Port Ed. District Council

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

B.C. legislature Clerk Craig James (left) retired in 2019 after accusations by Speaker Darryl Plecas were substantiated. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

Most Read