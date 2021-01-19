Local organizations benefit from Blue Knuckle Derby

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $11,500 to several local organizations from the proceeds of the 28th annual Blue Knuckle Derby on Jan. 18. (Photo: supplied)

More than $11,500 was donated to several local organizations from the proceeds of the 28th annual Prince Rupert Lions Memorial Blue Knuckle Derby on Jan. 18.

The Dec. 27 th derby, which was a sell-out prior to the day, sold all 500 tickets from which sales aid in supporting community groups, Michael Kaardal, treasurer of the Lions said.

“All funds make up donations which are given back to the community in various Lions projects,” he said. “It’s just what we do. We support our community.”

The six different city groups to benefit from the popular fishing event are: Prince Rupert Search and Rescue $1,000; Wildlife and Rehab Shelter$1,500; Salvation Army $5,000; Prince Rupert Gynmastics $500; Better at Home program through the Seniors Centre $2,500; and the Prince Rupert Salmonoid Society $1,000.

“There are a ton of great organizations which we work closely with,” Kaardol said.

“We are already starting to plan for the next derby. We are looking forward the 29th annual derby in December,” Kaardol said.

