Local fire dept. donates dollars and a cyclist to Cops for Cancer – Tour de North

If I could make just one inch of a difference, it will be worth the 870 km - Jordan Vendittelli

Jordan Vendittelli accepts a donation from the Ryan Fuzi of Prince Rupert Firefighters Association Charitable Fund, who made a donation to Venditelli’s Cops for Cancer, Tour de North fundraising efforts, on Sept. 2nd. (Photo: K-J

Prince Rupert Fire Department is supporting the Cops for Cancer – Tour de North with a $500 donation plus a cyclist for the Sept. 17 ride across the north of the province.

The Prince Rupert Firefighters Association Charitable Fund (PRFACF), a new not-for-profit organization set up in 2020, is assisting fellow firefighter Jordan Vendittelli to ride the 870 kilometres from Prince George to Prince Rupert in the week-long trek.

Vendittelli is currently pedalling in second place for donations, with more than $5,446.50 being raised so far on his campaign. The top spot has generated more than $7,284.40 by Elisabeth MacKay, a deputy sheriff from Smithers.

Firefighter Ryan Fuzi, who made the donation on behalf of PRFACF, said while the initiative is called ‘Cops for Cancer,’ the tour is a partnership between the Canadian Cancer Society and emergency services personnel.

Donations help pay for research into pediatric cancer and programs for children and families living with cancer.

“Biking raises the awareness, but it’s the donations that make a difference,” Vendittelli said.

“If I could make just one inch of a difference, it will be worth the 870 km.”

The PRFACF, which is supported by community donations and fire department fundraising efforts, has supported various programs in the local community, such as the SD 25 food program, Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program and Kids Sport Prince Rupert.

K-J Millar | Journalist