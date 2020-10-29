Local figure skater spotlights on TV show’s center ice

Prince Rupert’s Carly Edwards is featured on TV competition show Battle of the Blades

North Coast home-grown ice talent Carly Edwards from Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert takes centre ice on TV competition show Battle of the Blades Wednesday nights at 8 p.m., with her partner NHL partner Chris Versteeg. (Photo supplied)

Prince Rupert figure skater Carly Edwards star is shining on centre ice as she competes on the television competition show ‘Battle of the Blades’ on Thursday nights.

Edwards, who grew up in Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert, is partnered with NHL hockey player Chris Versteeg on the reality series where hockey players are teamed up with figure skaters.

The second episode of the seven-show series airs tonight (Oct. 29) at 8 p.m. with the skating team needing hometown supportive votes. North Coast residents can watch on CBC channel 61, 173 or 174.

“We are the underdogs of the competition,” Edwards told The Northern View, “The voting window is open until 12 p.m. with viewers voting as many times as they like. We are trying to amp up votes. We need to keep getting through.”

There are eight skating teams in the T.V. competition with a double elimination occurring in Week 5. Voters can vote online with a valid Canadian postal code.

“I never thought I’d be sharing the ice with skating gods and olympians, ” Edwards said. “It makes me pretty emotional.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

