A new children’s book, by North Coast author and illustrator, Judy Hilgemann was just released to tell the epic adventures of brother and sister grizzly bears who swam from Great Bear Rainforest to Alert Bay in 2016. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Local author releases Great Grizzlies Go Home

Two famous bears swim from Great Bear Rainforest to Alert Bay

Local North Coast author and illustrator Judy Hilgemann has released a brand new children’s book retelling the real life events of two grizzly bears who adventured from the local Great Bear Rainforest to the shores of Alert Bay in the autumn of 2016.

“The Great Grizzlies Go Home” is the tale of brother and sister, three year old, bear cubs swimming journey across the waters and their experiences in the small town of Port McNeill. The book chronicles what happened to them during their week in the community and then their safe relocation back to the mainland.

Hilgemann, said it was the first time that grizzlies had been documented in the area and people were afraid. They basically went into lock-down, on the island which is only about 4 miles wide she said, as the bears noses took them through out the village from meal to meal.

READ MORE: Former B.C. crime reporter pens debut children’s book

The book which took almost two years to be written, illustrated, and then finally published by Harbour Publishing was the idea of Higlemann’s husband, James, who was one of the Department of Conservation officers who assisted with the relocation of the bears back to the Great Bear Rainforest.

“When he came home from that week, he was just delighted. He was so relieved that they actually managed to trap and relocate the bears rather than have to destroy them, because that would have been so tragic. It happens all to often.”

Hilgemann visited the sites of the story a week later to take photos to record the locations for reference for her artwork. Each watercolour took various times to complete. She did three sample illustrations to start with in the search for a publisher. Then she worked a total of five to six more months full-time to get them all finished for the final publication.

The book tells the story through pictures, which are bright watercolour on board illustrations, said Hilgemann. She used board instead of paper as it adds texture and depth to the artwork. As a local artist who currently lives in Haida Gwaii, she has lived and worked in Terrace and Prince Rupert at different periods since the 90s.

Book signings were planned in locations such as Prince Rupert and Terrace, however with the recent coronavirus regulations have had to be postponed until a time yet to be decided.

Hilgeman said she was ‘super thrilled’ with the book and believes it is a beautiful story because of the happy outcome for the bears.

“This is the first big deal, trade fiction book that I have been involved with. It’s super exciting. I have wanted to illustrate children’s books all my life. It’s a life long goal and dream.”

READ MORE: Canadian artists drawing inspiration from Kaien Island

The hope for Higlemann in penning the book was that the story would bring some attention to the grizzly bears.

“I think I wanted for people to realize how huge of a range those bears lead and how precious the north west cost is with the Great Bear Rainforest. The large untouched, unlogged, watersheds all up the north coast are so precious and important to those great big predators,” Hilgemann said.

“In B.C. we are so lucky to have the wilderness and I think we have to be careful to ensure it stays wilderness.”

Hilgeman also does commissioned portraits and artwork for other writers. In 1995 she completed the artwork for “The Seasonal Rounds Poster Series” campaign for School District 52, and illustrated the official book of the 2011 All Native Basketball Tournament, “B is for Basketball.”

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3M files lawsuit in Canada against firm accused of price-gouging on N95 masks
Next story
Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

Just Posted

Local author releases Great Grizzlies Go Home

Two famous bears swim from Great Bear Rainforest to Alert Bay

Area food banks receiving emergency grants in response to COVID-19 impacts

A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed

Million Dollar Lunch Break for Prince Rupert Winner

Perfitt to buy a house for his family

Prince Rupert sheriff serves senior citizens

Something other than summons, were delivered by court officers

HSEDS offering a free certification course on pandemic best practices

Employers can ensure staff are trained on COVID-19 best practices

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

Most Read