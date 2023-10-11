Local artist chosen to decorate new Prince Rupert RCMP detachment

Nicholas John was the winner of the $10,000 prize money in city-sponsored competition

Nicholas John’s “Harmony in Diversity” piece won the $10,000 prize to paint the RCMP’s new detachment. (Photo contributed)

A call for artists to provide artwork for the new RCMP detachment has been finalized in Prince Rupert.

Local artist Nicholas John won the $10,000 prize with his “Harmony in Diversity” piece depicting an eagle in a rainforest.

“The centre of the artwork features a majestic eagle, symbolizing strength and grace, reflecting the local RCMP’s unwavering commitment to protecting and serving our community,” he said. “The surrounding imagery of towering tree tops pays homage to Prince Rupert’s rainforest, reminding us of our shared responsibility to preserve our heritage for future generations.”

Judges from the local arts community, the city and the RCMP picked John’s artwork out of 11 submissions for the grand prize. Chris Fraser won second prize and $6,500, while Kristen McKay came third in the rankings, earning the $3,500 prize.

Mayor Herb Pond announced his excitement to see the artwork adorn the new detachment.

“Not only is this building going to breathe some new life into the entrance to our downtown, but the community will get to enjoy Nick’s artwork for generations to come,” he said. “He clearly put a good amount of thought and effort into our brief as well as the space and medium, and this is a well-deserved reward.”

John, a contemporary artist, has had his work displayed in galleries around the world, while also being involved in after-school art programs in Prince Rupert.