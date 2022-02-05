PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

Loblaw recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to glass risk

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The soda was sold nationally in 200 millilitre containers with a best before date of Sep. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

However, it says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the soda.

The CFIA adds that it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

– The Canadian Press

Loblaw

Previous story
British Columbians increasingly concerned about quality of health-care
Next story
GoFundMe removes Freedom Convoy fundraiser, says protest has ‘become an occupation’

Just Posted

Michel Gauthier has been a butcher for more than 50 years and has been established in Prince Rupert for the past decade. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Michel Gauthier

Hyla McQuid wrestles Mary-Jane Rojeski during practice on Feb. 2. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert wrestling youth to compete at Wrestling Championships

Kiri Orton, 12, Cambrie Bosco, 11, and Emma Touchet, 13, of the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association, all qualified for the BC Winter Games. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert gymnasts balance cancelled BC Winter Games

Grayson Witzke and Fisher Witzke in their garage shop where they sharpen ice skates for their Prince Rupert customers, on Feb. 2. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert brothers sharpen business basics