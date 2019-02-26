LNG Canada to run focus groups

“We are always looking for ways to educate and inform” - LNG Canada

LNG Canada will be running a number of focus groups in Kitimat from March 1 to 9.

Company spokesperson Susannah Pierce said the focus groups, which will be filmed, are designed to start that conversation and “see where it goes”.

“We will come with some questions to stimulate discussion, but other questions will come up as a result of what people are saying,” said Pierce.

She said the focus groups will most likely also take place in Terrace, and possibly Prince Rupert.

“We are always looking for ways to educate and inform and we wanted to find ways to talk about the opportunity and benefit of LNG development,” added Pierce.

“We thought what better way than to talk to people directly and hear their perspective.”

She said focus groups participants have already been identified.

