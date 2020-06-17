Diablo and Sonny Boy are two-year-old male llamas who were born in Port Edward on Ed Day’s property. They will remain with Ed for some training after the four female llamas have left for a new home. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The llamas are leaving and to everything there is a season.

For many in the region who pass through Port Edward, whether for relaxing pleasure or for work, one can often hear the barking dogs on Ed Day’s property, before actually seeing the woolly-faces of long-necked herbivores peaking over a farm gate, along the roadside. Standing at the height of a 6 ft. human, the six pack of camel-cousins that have become the stars of the obligatory Sunday afternoon family drive, have been moved on to new homes.

What looks like a crossbreed between a horse and sheep, the flocculent mammals were originally purchased by Ed Day and his wife Alice Kruta. The couple had for years lived in the Hazeltons, with their young-daughter April.

April was the reason they got the llamas, Kruta said. It was 1995.

“When we lived in Hazelton it was too dangerous to get her a horse. So, on her 12th birthday we gave her two llamas named Coco and Oreo,” Kruta said.

READ MORE: ‘Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry’ says Victoria photographer

Day said bears, including grizzlies, were seen at least twice a day on their property.

“Horses and bears don’t get along good to start with. We found out that llamas actually keep them (bears) away. Guardian llamas. The scent from them is so foreign that bears and wolves generally have nothing to do with it.”

Day said there were occasions they would have to rescue bears and show them on their way, because the llamas had them ringed in and would not let them go.

While serving as loved companions to April, the llamas also had the working purpose of being pack animals carrying materials into the back-country for Day’s eco-tourism business. From there Day branched out into breeding llamas. April would tag along with him to llama shows, which Day describes as being like fashion shows. The llamas are all beautified and glammed up to look their best.

“You actually sit at tables with a runway that comes off the stage. They take the llamas onto the stage and they walk them up and down the runway … Everybody is wearing tuxedos.”

Pedigree ‘glama’-llamas can cost up $65,000 each depending on the bloodline Day said.

During the last few years for Ed and Alice, they have seen their fair share of trials. In 2014, they lost their home to a fire that consumed everything they owned. While dealing with the aftermath of the fire April was diagnosed with a terminal illness. At the age of 32 cancer stole April from them.

Ed said he didn’t realize when they first moved to the property, where the Inverness Cannery used to be, what an attraction the llamas would be to the local children.

“I was surprised at how much interest there was in the area, but then I realized how the bylaws have made it such a rarity for most of the kids around here to see such a thing,” Day said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Goats forced to leave Prince Rupert

It was time and necessary for the llamas to move on, Day said. As he and Alice get older the upkeep of the woolly mammals was becoming harder. Two of the six llamas are young intact males that would become rambunctious around females. The four females have moved on to a new home and the two young males will remain with Ed for a bit of training.

Alice said it is a bitter-sweet parting with the llamas, who were loved so much in memory of her daughter.

“Letting the girls go, five years after April’s passing, is finally moving forward,” Kruta said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

</iframe</p> <div class='row newsletters-row' > <div class='columns small-4 medium-3 large-2 newsletters-image-column' > <img src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/newsletters/bp-newsletters-icon.png' > </div> <div class='columns small-8 medium-9 large-10 newsletters-text-column' > Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.<br /> <a href='/newsletters/'>Sign up here</a> </div> </p></div> <!-- AI CONTENT END 1 --> </div> <!-- BEGIN: Comments --> <div class="fb-comments" id="facebook-comments" data-href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/llamas-are-leaving/" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10" data-order-by="reverse_time" data-colorscheme="light"></div> <!-- END: Comments --> <footer> </footer> <ul class="social story bottom"> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Post to Facebook"><a href="//www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthernview.com%2Fnews%2Fllamas-are-leaving%2F" class="social fa fa-facebook-f" target="_blank"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Post to Twitter"><a href="//twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Llamas+are+leaving&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthernview.com%2Fnews%2Fllamas-are-leaving%2F" class="social fa fa-twitter" target="_blank"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Post to Reddit"><a href="//reddit.com/submit?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthernview.com%2Fnews%2Fllamas-are-leaving%2F&title=Llamas+are+leaving" class="social fa fa-reddit-alien" target="_blank"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Email story"><a href="mailto:?subject=Llamas%20are%20leaving&body=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthernview.com%2Fnews%2Fllamas-are-leaving%2F" class="social fa fa-envelope-o"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Print story"><a href="javascript:window.print();" class="social fa fa-print"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Jump to comments"><a href="#facebook-comments" class="social fa fa-comment-o"></a></span></li> </ul> <!-- Comments disabled for now --> <!-- <a class="hollow expanded button comments day-" href="">View Comments <i class="fa fa-comment-o"></i></a> --> <div class="row" style="padding-bottom: 1.5rem;"><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-14' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-14" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-14');gptRefreshSlots.push(14); }); </script> </div></div> </div><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-19' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-19" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-19');gptRefreshSlots.push(19); }); </script> </div></div> </div></div> </article> <aside class="sidebar text-right"> <article id="ai_widget-10" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-10' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-10" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-10');gptRefreshSlots.push(10); }); </script> </div></div> </article><article id="ai_widget-8" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-12' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-12" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-12');gptRefreshSlots.push(12); }); </script> </div></div> </article> <!-- taboola code --> <div id="taboola-right-rail"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-c', container: 'taboola-right-rail', placement: 'Right Rail', target_type: 'mix' }); </script> </aside> </div> <div class="row module-adjacent-posts" data-equalizer data-equalize-on="medium"> <div class="small-6 adjacent-prev columns" data-equalizer-watch> <a class="button" onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','Previous Adjacent Story');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/canada-buying-140000-blood-tests-to-begin-immunity-testing-of-covid-19/"> <h5><i class="fa fa-chevron-left" aria-hidden="true"></i>Previous <span class="show-for-small-only">story </span></h5> <span class="show-for-medium"> <h6>Canada buying 140,000 blood tests to begin immunity testing of COVID-19</h6> </span> </a> </div> <div class="small-6 adjacent-next columns" data-equalizer-watch> </div> </div><div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h3 class="text-center"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Header');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./news/">Just Posted</a></h3> <div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 large-8 module-recirc columns"> <!-- story-recirc-block --><div class="small-up-2 medium-up-2 large-up-3"><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/llamas-are-leaving/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21856530_web1_200618-PRU-Llamas-are-leaving-Llama_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21856530_web1_200618-PRU-Llamas-are-leaving-Llama_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21856530_web1_200618-PRU-Llamas-are-leaving-Llama_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21856530_web1_200618-PRU-Llamas-are-leaving-Llama_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21856530_web1_200618-PRU-Llamas-are-leaving-Llama_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21856530_web1_200618-PRU-Llamas-are-leaving-Llama_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/llamas-are-leaving/"><h5 class="active">Llamas are leaving</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">For everything there is a season </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card active'><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/ace-golfers-in-prince-rupert/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21849163_web1_200618-PRU-Golf-Hole-In-One-Golf_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21849163_web1_200618-PRU-Golf-Hole-In-One-Golf_1.jpg 828w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21849163_web1_200618-PRU-Golf-Hole-In-One-Golf_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21849163_web1_200618-PRU-Golf-Hole-In-One-Golf_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21849163_web1_200618-PRU-Golf-Hole-In-One-Golf_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 828px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/ace-golfers-in-prince-rupert/"><h5 class="active">Ace golfers in Prince Rupert</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Three hole-in-ones scored at Centennial Course </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/wolves-are-becoming-more-predatory-conservation-officer-service-warns/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/wolves-are-becoming-more-predatory-conservation-officer-service-warns/"><h5 class="active">Wolves are becoming more predatory, Conservation Officer Service warns</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Lack of fear and attraction to humans led to a recent wolf attack on Port Edward senior citizen </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/cn-confirms-employee-death-on-property/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21858194_web1_200625-PRU-CN-Confirms-death-train_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21858194_web1_200625-PRU-CN-Confirms-death-train_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21858194_web1_200625-PRU-CN-Confirms-death-train_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21858194_web1_200625-PRU-CN-Confirms-death-train_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21858194_web1_200625-PRU-CN-Confirms-death-train_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21858194_web1_200625-PRU-CN-Confirms-death-train_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/cn-confirms-employee-death-on-property/"><h5 class="active">UPDATE: CN confirms employee death on property</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Second death in less than a month, Teamsters Union said </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/ports-performance-remains-strong-during-covid-19/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21845336_web1_WEB-PRU-AltaGasTour3.SL.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21845336_web1_WEB-PRU-AltaGasTour3.SL.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21845336_web1_WEB-PRU-AltaGasTour3.SL-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21845336_web1_WEB-PRU-AltaGasTour3.SL-768x511.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21845336_web1_WEB-PRU-AltaGasTour3.SL-1024x681.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21845336_web1_WEB-PRU-AltaGasTour3.SL-640x426.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/ports-performance-remains-strong-during-covid-19/"><h5 class="active">Port’s performance remains strong during COVID-19</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Prince Rupert cargo volume is up 9 per cent </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/top-doctor-urges-caution-as-b-c-records-19-new-covid-19-cases/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21881240_web1_23051837.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21881240_web1_23051837.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21881240_web1_23051837-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21881240_web1_23051837-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21881240_web1_23051837-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21881240_web1_23051837-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/top-doctor-urges-caution-as-b-c-records-19-new-covid-19-cases/"><h5 class="active">Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/b-c-calls-for-public-input-into-covid-19-business-recovery/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21879107_web1_20200601-BPD-horgan-james--5B-mar23.20.bcg.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21879107_web1_20200601-BPD-horgan-james--5B-mar23.20.bcg.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21879107_web1_20200601-BPD-horgan-james--5B-mar23.20.bcg-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21879107_web1_20200601-BPD-horgan-james--5B-mar23.20.bcg-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21879107_web1_20200601-BPD-horgan-james--5B-mar23.20.bcg-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21879107_web1_20200601-BPD-horgan-james--5B-mar23.20.bcg-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/b-c-calls-for-public-input-into-covid-19-business-recovery/"><h5 class="active">B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">In-province travel decision expected next week </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-teachers-union-junes-hybrid-learning-not-sustainable-new-plan-needed-for-fall/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876475_web1_23296230.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876475_web1_23296230.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876475_web1_23296230-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876475_web1_23296230-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876475_web1_23296230-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876475_web1_23296230-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-teachers-union-junes-hybrid-learning-not-sustainable-new-plan-needed-for-fall/"><h5 class="active">B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/jagmeet-singh-removed-from-commons-after-calling-bq-mp-racist-over-blocked-rcmp-motion/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21878327_web1_ajw10266870.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21878327_web1_ajw10266870.jpg 1280w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21878327_web1_ajw10266870-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21878327_web1_ajw10266870-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21878327_web1_ajw10266870-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21878327_web1_ajw10266870-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21878327_web1_ajw10266870-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/jagmeet-singh-removed-from-commons-after-calling-bq-mp-racist-over-blocked-rcmp-motion/"><h5 class="active">Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/aunt-of-chantel-moore-runs-virtual-relay-on-haida-gwaii-for-mmiwg/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877864_web1_200626-HGO-mmiw-runs_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877864_web1_200626-HGO-mmiw-runs_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877864_web1_200626-HGO-mmiw-runs_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877864_web1_200626-HGO-mmiw-runs_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877864_web1_200626-HGO-mmiw-runs_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877864_web1_200626-HGO-mmiw-runs_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/aunt-of-chantel-moore-runs-virtual-relay-on-haida-gwaii-for-mmiwg/"><h5 class="active">Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/botched-science-demonstration-results-in-60k-damage-okanagan-teachers-transfer/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877409_web1_classroom_medium.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877409_web1_classroom_medium.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877409_web1_classroom_medium-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877409_web1_classroom_medium-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877409_web1_classroom_medium-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21877409_web1_classroom_medium-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/botched-science-demonstration-results-in-60k-damage-okanagan-teachers-transfer/"><h5 class="active">Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/bauer-unveils-protective-masks-for-hockey-players-options-for-fans/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876056_web1_200618-BPD-BauerFaceShields-Shields_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876056_web1_200618-BPD-BauerFaceShields-Shields_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876056_web1_200618-BPD-BauerFaceShields-Shields_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876056_web1_200618-BPD-BauerFaceShields-Shields_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876056_web1_200618-BPD-BauerFaceShields-Shields_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876056_web1_200618-BPD-BauerFaceShields-Shields_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/bauer-unveils-protective-masks-for-hockey-players-options-for-fans/"><h5 class="active">Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/two-women-injured-in-bear-attack-in-northern-b-c/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs-300x205.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs-768x524.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs-1024x698.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs-640x436.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/two-women-injured-in-bear-attack-in-northern-b-c/"><h5 class="active">Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-s-wild-seafood-exports-snagged-in-beijings-recent-covid-19-panic/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876021_web1_200616-CRM-China-Salmon-BC-seafood-industry_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876021_web1_200616-CRM-China-Salmon-BC-seafood-industry_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876021_web1_200616-CRM-China-Salmon-BC-seafood-industry_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876021_web1_200616-CRM-China-Salmon-BC-seafood-industry_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876021_web1_200616-CRM-China-Salmon-BC-seafood-industry_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876021_web1_200616-CRM-China-Salmon-BC-seafood-industry_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-s-wild-seafood-exports-snagged-in-beijings-recent-covid-19-panic/"><h5 class="active">B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --></div> </div> <div class="small-12 large-4 module-most-read columns"> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 module-trending story columns"> <h3 class="text-center">Most Read</h3> <ul class="trending-maxi"> <li> <div id="post-95238" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/two-women-injured-in-bear-attack-in-northern-b-c/">Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/two-women-injured-in-bear-attack-in-northern-b-c/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs-300x205.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs-768x524.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs-1024x698.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21876155_web1_BearAndFiveCubs-640x436.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-95230" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-s-top-doctor-says-covid-19-cases-at-unidentified-fast-food-restaurant-a-wake-up-call/">B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-s-top-doctor-says-covid-19-cases-at-unidentified-fast-food-restaurant-a-wake-up-call/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873253_web1_200513-BPD-bonnie-henry-may6.20.bcg_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873253_web1_200513-BPD-bonnie-henry-may6.20.bcg_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873253_web1_200513-BPD-bonnie-henry-may6.20.bcg_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873253_web1_200513-BPD-bonnie-henry-may6.20.bcg_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873253_web1_200513-BPD-bonnie-henry-may6.20.bcg_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873253_web1_200513-BPD-bonnie-henry-may6.20.bcg_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-95244" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/wolves-are-becoming-more-predatory-conservation-officer-service-warns/">Wolves are becoming more predatory, Conservation Officer Service warns</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Lack of fear and attraction to humans led to a recent wolf attack on Port Edward senior citizen </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/wolves-are-becoming-more-predatory-conservation-officer-service-warns/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21874028_web1_200625-PRU-COS-statement-wolf-wolf_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-95216" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/beijing-outbreak-raises-virus-fears-for-rest-of-the-world/">Beijing outbreak raises virus fears for rest of the world</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Chinese officials described the situation in Beijing as ‘extremely grave’ </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/beijing-outbreak-raises-virus-fears-for-rest-of-the-world/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872963_web1_XHG111-617_2020_055348.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872963_web1_XHG111-617_2020_055348.jpg 1280w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872963_web1_XHG111-617_2020_055348-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872963_web1_XHG111-617_2020_055348-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872963_web1_XHG111-617_2020_055348-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872963_web1_XHG111-617_2020_055348-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872963_web1_XHG111-617_2020_055348-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-95222" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/feds-to-reveal-state-of-canadas-covid-affected-economy-release-fiscal-update-on-july-8/">Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Update will give look at economic state of the country </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/feds-to-reveal-state-of-canadas-covid-affected-economy-release-fiscal-update-on-july-8/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873074_web1_trudeau-june17-2020.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873074_web1_trudeau-june17-2020.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873074_web1_trudeau-june17-2020-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873074_web1_trudeau-june17-2020-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873074_web1_trudeau-june17-2020-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21873074_web1_trudeau-june17-2020-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-95218" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/national-parks-to-open-campgrounds-for-existing-reservations-next-week/">National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/national-parks-to-open-campgrounds-for-existing-reservations-next-week/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872986_web1_DPI10468059.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872986_web1_DPI10468059.jpg 1145w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872986_web1_DPI10468059-300x199.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872986_web1_DPI10468059-768x510.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872986_web1_DPI10468059-1024x681.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21872986_web1_DPI10468059-640x425.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1145px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-95209" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/canadian-junior-hockey-team-invites-41-players-to-development-camp/">Canadian junior hockey team invites 41 players to development camp</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">All five goaltenders are newcomers </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/canadian-junior-hockey-team-invites-41-players-to-development-camp/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21870270_web1_CPT10641763.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21870270_web1_CPT10641763.jpg 1082w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21870270_web1_CPT10641763-300x199.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21870270_web1_CPT10641763-768x509.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21870270_web1_CPT10641763-1024x679.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/21870270_web1_CPT10641763-640x424.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1082px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- [post-block post_type='post' taxonomy='category' tax_term='home' taxonomy_posts_per_page='5' taxonomy_2='category' tax_2_term='home2' taxonomy_2_posts_per_page='8' tax_operator='AND' post_template='story-recirc' current_story_id='$currentID' reverse_chron='$reverse_chron'] --> <!--//*** Taboola article code ***//--> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 large-8 columns"> <!-- taboola code --> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <div id="footer-container"> <footer id="footer"> <div id="bp-logo" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <!-- *** BEGIN LOGO *** --> <div class="textwidget"> <a class="pub-logo-small day-4" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/"><svg id="Outline" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 471.32 52.91"><defs><style></style></defs><title></title><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M27.85,9.86h-8V2H45.15V9.86h-8v43H27.85Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M49.23,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.3V52.91h-9.3V31.31H58.52V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M81.47,2h21V9.86H90.77v13h8.65v8.29H90.77V45H103v7.87H81.47Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M123.73,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2h7.44V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M168.56,1c8.22,0,13.59,6.36,13.59,26.46s-5.36,26.46-13.59,26.46S155,47.54,155,27.45,160.33,1,168.56,1Zm-3.43,31.82c0,11,1.29,13.23,3.43,13.23S172,43.83,172,32.82V22.09c0-11-1.29-13.23-3.43-13.23s-3.43,2.22-3.43,13.23Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M188.58,2H199c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.51,24h-9.37L200.09,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M223.75,9.86h-8V2h25.31V9.86h-8v43h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M245.13,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.29V52.91h-9.29V31.31h-5.86V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M277.38,2h21V9.86H286.67v13h8.65v8.29h-8.65V45H298.9v7.87H277.38Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M304.33,2h10.44c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.5,24h-9.37L315.84,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M334.86,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2H360V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M380.41,2h9.08l4.36,35.75H394L398.78,2h7.51l-7.65,50.91H388Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M411,2h9.3V52.91H411Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M427.74,2h21V9.86H437v13h8.65v8.29H437V45h12.23v7.87H427.74Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M452,2h8.44l3.29,29.89h.14L468.28,2h8.37l4.08,29.89h.14L484.51,2h6.65l-6.65,50.91h-8.44l-4.43-32.25h-.14l-4.58,32.25h-8.15Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/></svg></a> </div> <!-- *** END LOGO *** --> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-social-footer" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <ul class="social footer"> <li><a title="Follow us on Facebook" class="social fa fa-facebook-f" href="https://www.facebook.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Twitter" class="social fa fa-twitter" href="https://twitter.com/NorthernView" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Instagram" class="social fa fa-instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <!-- <li><a title="RSS Feed" class="social fa fa-rss" href="/feed/"></a></li> --> <li><a title="Submit a story" href="/submit/"> <img style="margin-bottom:0;width: 34px;height: 34px;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/submit.png"></a> </li></ul> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-site-map-title" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns" > <div class="textwidget" > <h4 class="text-center">Explore Prince Rupert Northern View</h4> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <!-- <div id="bp-site-map" class="row" > --> <div id="bp-site-map" class="small-12 column row" > <!-- <div class="small-12 columns"> --> <ul><li><a href="/news/">NEWS</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">SPORTS</a></li><li><a href="/trending-now/">TRENDING NOW</a></li><li><a href="/business/">BUSINESS</a></li><li><a href="/entertainment/">ENTERTAINMENT</a></li><li><a href="/life/">LIFE</a></li><li><a href="/community/">COMMUNITY</a></li><li><a href="/opinion/">OPINION</a></li><li><a href="/video/">VIDEOS</a></li><li><a href="/weather/">WEATHER</a></li><li><a href="/obituaries/">OBITUARIES</a></li><li><a href="/e-editions/">SPECIAL SECTIONS</a></li><li><a href="/marketplace/">MARKETPLACE</a></li><li><a href="/contests/">CONTESTS</a></li><li><a href="/contact-us/">CONTACT US</a></li></ul> <!-- </div> --> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-media-group" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/" target="_blank">BLACK PRESS MEDIA</a> </div> </div> <div class="small-12 columns menu-footer-container"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu" > <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.terracestandard.com">Terrace Standard</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.interior-news.com/">Smithers Interior News </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.northernsentinel.com">Kitimat Northern Sentinel </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.haidagwaiiobserver.com/">Haida Gwaii Observer</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.burnslakelakesdistrictnews.com">Burns Lake Lakes District News</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.houston-today.com">Houston Today</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.ominecaexpress.com">Vanderhoof Omineca Express</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.caledoniacourier.com">Caledonia Courier</a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- black press media logo--> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/"> <img style="max-width: 300px;padding-top: 2rem;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/BlackPressMedia.svg" alt="Black Press Media" ></a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-terms" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu"> <li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/our-team/">Our Team</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/terms-of-use/">Terms of use</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/site-map/">Site Map</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./local-news/">Prince Rupert News</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/weather/">Prince Rupert Weather</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="//www.bcclassifieds.com/?sfid=1">Prince Rupert Classifieds</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> © 2020, <a href="#"></a>Prince Rupert Northern View and <a href="http://www.blackpress.ca/">Black Press Group Ltd.</a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> </footer> </div> <div id="pum-89468" class="pum pum-overlay pum-theme-89458 pum-theme-enterprise-blue popmake-overlay pum-click-to-close auto_open click_open" data-popmake="{"id":89468,"slug":"full-covid-image","theme_id":89458,"cookies":[{"event":"on_popup_open","settings":{"name":"pum-98521","key":"","session":true,"time":"1 day","path":true}}],"triggers":[{"type":"auto_open","settings":{"cookie_name":["pum-98521"],"delay":"500"}},{"type":"click_open","settings":{"extra_selectors":"","cookie_name":null}}],"mobile_disabled":true,"tablet_disabled":true,"meta":{"display":{"stackable":false,"overlay_disabled":false,"scrollable_content":false,"disable_reposition":false,"size":"auto","responsive_min_width":"0%","responsive_min_width_unit":false,"responsive_max_width":"100%","responsive_max_width_unit":false,"custom_width":"640px","custom_width_unit":false,"custom_height":"380px","custom_height_unit":false,"custom_height_auto":false,"location":"center top","position_from_trigger":false,"position_top":"100","position_left":"0","position_bottom":"0","position_right":"0","position_fixed":false,"animation_type":"fade","animation_speed":"350","animation_origin":"center top","overlay_zindex":false,"zindex":"1999999999"},"close":{"text":"X","button_delay":"0","overlay_click":"1","esc_press":false,"f4_press":false},"click_open":[]}}" role="dialog" aria-hidden="true" > <div id="popmake-89468" class="pum-container popmake theme-89458"> <div class="pum-content popmake-content"> <p><a href="//local.blackpress.ca/index.php?pub=PRU"><img src="//www.blackpress.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/PRU_WebPopUp_SupportLocalJournalism.jpg"/></a></p> </div> <button type="button" class="pum-close popmake-close" aria-label="Close"> X </button> </div> </div> <style type="text/css"> div.aw-widget-36hour-inner a.aw-arrow { z-index: 1 !important; } div.aw-widget-current [class*="bg-"] { background: none !important; } div.aw-current-weather-inner h3 { display: none; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content { border: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #000 !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-temperature-today b { font-weight: 600 !important; padding-left: 40px !important; font-size: 1.5rem !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p time { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-weather-description { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner a.aw-toggle { display: none !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; } .lt-106 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { background-position: 0 0 !important; } .lt-115 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { z-index: 1 !important; } .lt-479 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p { z-index: 1 !important; } @media screen and (max-width: 39.9375em) { div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-block.aw-more-block-first { display: none; } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-sep-3 { display: none; } </style> <script type='text/javascript' src='//content.jwplatform.com/libraries/yrJQMy68.js?ver=1.0.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/components/featherlight/featherlight.js?ver=1.6.1'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var foundation = {"is_front_page":"0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/foundation.min.js?ver=2.36.33'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/what-input/what-input.min.js?ver=4.0.3'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/frame_resize_2.0.min.js?ver=2.36.33'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=5.2.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.9.0/slick.min.js?ver=1.9.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/jquery/ui/core.min.js?ver=1.11.4'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/jquery/ui/position.min.js?ver=1.11.4'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var pum_vars = {"version":"1.9.1","ajaxurl":"https:\/\/www.thenorthernview.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","restapi":"https:\/\/www.thenorthernview.com\/wp-json\/pum\/v1","rest_nonce":null,"default_theme":"89456","debug_mode":"","disable_tracking":"","home_url":"\/","message_position":"top","core_sub_forms_enabled":"1","popups":[]}; var ajaxurl = "https:\/\/www.thenorthernview.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php"; var pum_sub_vars = {"ajaxurl":"https:\/\/www.thenorthernview.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","message_position":"top"}; var pum_popups = {"pum-89468":{"disable_on_mobile":true,"disable_on_tablet":true,"custom_height_auto":false,"scrollable_content":false,"position_from_trigger":false,"position_fixed":false,"overlay_disabled":false,"stackable":false,"disable_reposition":false,"close_on_form_submission":false,"close_on_overlay_click":true,"close_on_esc_press":false,"close_on_f4_press":false,"disable_form_reopen":false,"disable_accessibility":false,"triggers":[{"type":"auto_open","settings":{"cookie_name":["pum-98521"],"delay":"500"}}],"cookies":[{"event":"on_popup_open","settings":{"name":"pum-98521","key":"","session":true,"time":"1 day","path":true}}],"theme_id":"89458","size":"auto","responsive_min_width":"0%","responsive_max_width":"100%","custom_width":"640px","custom_height":"380px","animation_type":"fade","animation_speed":"350","animation_origin":"center top","location":"center top","position_top":"100","position_bottom":"0","position_left":"0","position_right":"0","zindex":"1999999999","close_button_delay":"0","close_on_form_submission_delay":"0","theme_slug":"enterprise-blue","id":89468,"slug":"full-covid-image"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/pum/pum-site-scripts.js?defer&generated=1584054314&ver=1.9.1'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/plugins/popup-maker/assets/js/vendor/mobile-detect.min.js?ver=1.3.3'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5.2.6'></script> <!-- Start Catfish ad --> <div style="position:fixed;bottom:0px;width:100%;background:white;"> <div class='code-block code-block-17' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Catfish ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-17" class="gpt-ad" style="margin: 0 auto;width:320px;"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-17');gptRefreshSlots.push(17);}); </script> </div></div> </div> <!-- End Catfish ad --> <!-- Start Interstitial ad --> <div id='page-cover' style="z-index:999999; text-align:center;background-color:#FFF; position:fixed; top:0; left:0; width:100%; height:100%;padding-top: 25%;padding-left: 10px;padding-right: 10px;display: none;"> <div class='code-block code-block-18' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Interstitial ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-18" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-18');gptRefreshSlots.push(18);googletag.pubads().addEventListener('slotRenderEnded', function(event) { if (event.slot === gptAdSlots[18]) { if(event.isEmpty) { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; } else{ console.log("setting timer") //delay modal window from opening to allow ad tags to render; the above listener means the tags loaded, not necessarily showing the creative. var delayModal = window.setTimeout( function(){var timeoutID = window.setTimeout(function(){document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none';},8000);document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'block';} ,5000); } } }); }); $(document).ready(function() { $("#close-interstitial").click(function() { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; }); }); </script> </div> <div><a id="close-interstitial" href="#">Close ad</a></div></div> </div> <!-- End Interstitial ad --> <!-- Start vendor library call --> <!-- /1036919/vendor_library_0 --> <div id='div-gpt-21' style='height:1px; width:1px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-21');gptRefreshSlots.push(21); }); </script> </div> <!-- End vendor library call --> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { for (i = 0; i < gptAdSlots.length; i++) { if(gptRefreshSlots.indexOf(i) == -1){ googletag.destroySlots([gptAdSlots[i]]); console.log('destroyed ' + i); } } googletag.pubads().refresh(gptAdSlots); }); </script> <!-- taboola code --> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({flush: true}); </script> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"beacon":"bam.nr-data.net","licenseKey":"e4824da135","applicationID":"96617015","transactionName":"NFVWZ0YCCERXAkxeXQ0fdVBACglZGRJRWVUPVQ==","queueTime":0,"applicationTime":195,"atts":"GBJVEQ4YG0o=","errorBeacon":"bam.nr-data.net","agent":""}</script></body> </html>