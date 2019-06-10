VIDEO: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

The Liberals’ new plan to ban single-use plastics will help not only the environment but also create jobs, according to Fisheries and Oceans Minister John Wilkinson.

Wilkinson made the statement in Ontario Monday, following an early morning announcement of a single-use plastics ban by 2021 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said the specific items to be banned will be determined based on a science-based review, but the government is considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.

In his announcement Monday, Wilkinson said the rules will apply to business as well, and could do away with items like plastic rings holding beer can packs together.

Wilkinson said Ottawa would consult with businesses and consumers but would focus on items that were hard to recycle.

“Only eight per cent of the plastics in Canada are recycled at this time,” he said.

For items that are easier to recycle, Wilkinson said the government will be developing a strategy to increase recycling.

The federal minister was joined by Oceanwise CEO Lasse Gustavsson.

“The most visible threat to the ocean is plastic pollution,” said Gustavsson.

Gustavsson said the plastic trash in the ocean conversely makes it easier for ocean conservation activists.

“It is easy for all of us to see how we are contributing to the problem but also how we can be part of the solution.”

More to come.

