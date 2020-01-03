Limited visibility on Hwy 16 and cancelled flights in Terrace, snow storm warning

Motorists should slow down in winter conditions. (File photo)

Six departures and arrivals are cancelled at the Terrace-Kitimat Northwest Regional Airport for Friday, following a North Coast winter storm warning.

A strong Pacific storm will bring 30 to 60 cm of snow over inland sections of the North Coast. Significant amounts of snow are expected throughout the day in Terrace and Kitimat, reports Environment Canada.

The snow is expected to ease and become mixed with rain later in the night.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, with Drive BC reporting reduced visibility, blowing snow and heavy slush along Highway 16 from Prince Rupert past Terrace.

No winter storm warning is in effect for Prince Rupert but rain is expected throughout the day.

READ MORE: Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

READ MORE: Four-wheel drive ambulances not in the cards for Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send JennaLike theonFollow us on