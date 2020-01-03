Motorists should slow down in winter conditions. (File photo)

Limited visibility on Hwy 16 and cancelled flights in Terrace, snow storm warning

North Coast winter storm warning in effect

Six departures and arrivals are cancelled at the Terrace-Kitimat Northwest Regional Airport for Friday, following a North Coast winter storm warning.

A strong Pacific storm will bring 30 to 60 cm of snow over inland sections of the North Coast. Significant amounts of snow are expected throughout the day in Terrace and Kitimat, reports Environment Canada.

The snow is expected to ease and become mixed with rain later in the night.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, with Drive BC reporting reduced visibility, blowing snow and heavy slush along Highway 16 from Prince Rupert past Terrace.

No winter storm warning is in effect for Prince Rupert but rain is expected throughout the day.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Sign up here

