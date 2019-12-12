Limited licensed care options, lack of a centralized registry, costs and shortages among child care concerns in Rupert

The City of Prince Rupert releases preliminary results of child care survey

Limited licensed care options outside of traditional work hours to accommodate shift workers, a lack of a centralized registry of available licensed spaces and a low awareness of current child care benefit eligibility to reduce costs were among some of the themes identified in the City of Prince Rupert’s child care study.

In August, the city asked parents and child care providers to complete a survey in order to better understand local child care needs and challenges. Preliminary results were released on Wednesday with researchers finding a number of overarching themes that emerged from the engagement process.

The study also noted space shortages for infants and toddlers and an inability to recruit and retain child care staff as a major barrier to service provision.

During the survey, there were 132 surveys completed by parents, 15 one-on-one interviews, 10 child care provider surveys completed and 71 child drawing submissions (in which children drew their ideal care space).

Information received from child care providers and parents will inform the development of the draft plan, which will be available for public review in February 2020.

“Following completion, the plan will be a valuable resource for the City, child care operators, employers and community partners to use to proactively address and advocate for local child care needs. In addition, it will be a key document to assist local applications for the recently announced Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, where Prince Rupert is eligible for up to $3 million in space creation funding,” stated the city.

This project was made possible through $25,000 in grant funding from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

READ MORE: Identifying child care space needs in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: Child care minister listens to challenges Prince Rupert providers face

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Owner surrenders dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage to BC SPCA

Just Posted

Sports Briefs: Skating, Seawolves and Rainmakers basketball

Wins all around, plus some mini Olympic fun

COCULLO & KURIAL: Reporters at home with Hometown Hockey

Everyone we interacted with went above and beyond to involve us in the experience.

IN OUR OPINION: Redesign the City of Prince Rupert

City gives Special Events Society and Arts Council the boot

PRPA Community Investment Fund hits its target once again

Prince Rupert Port Authority contributes $29,500 to revitalization of Rod and Gun Club

Prince Rupert RCMP investigating possible impaired driving incident

A two vehicle collision took place on Third Ave

Only one week left for Santa Shops Here grand prize

Inland Air harbour tour for four up for grabs

‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

Attorney General David Eby calls for delay in order to see how two reforms play out

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Couple who bought $120k banana duct-taped to wall say artwork will be ‘iconic’

Pair compared it to Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans,’ which was initially ‘met with mockery’

Race to replace Andrew Scheer could be a crowded one

Many familiar faces, such as Maxime Bernier, Jason Kenney, Doug Ford and Kevin O’Leary, have said no

Owner surrenders dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage to BC SPCA

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Most Read