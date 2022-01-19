Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet school extinguishing ‘Wildfire’ mascot due to trauma from nearby forest fires

School says wildfires in Lytton, Elephant Hill led to change

A school in a small community in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District is changing the name of its mascot following the destruction wrought by the 2021 wildfire season in B.C.

Lillooet Secondary School students and staff chose the “Wildfire” as their mascot in 2017, retiring the former “Baron.”

In a memo to families, the school said the mascot was meant to be “inclusive of everyone, bold, exciting and unique.

“As one student memorably described it, ‘We have become a force of nature,’” the school added.

However, several recent wildfire seasons in B.C., and their affect on neighbouring communities, have changed the school’s mind.

“The devastating loss of life and property that occurred during the Lytton Fire, as well as the Elephant Hill fire, has cast the logo in very different light. We simply cannot celebrate something that may add to the profound trauma that is ongoing for our neighbours.”

The school administration said that it would be launching the process of finding a new mascot in the coming months and would reach out to current, past and future students, as well as the community.

The new mascot is slated to be launched in June of this year.

READ MORE: Delays push cost to rebuild fire-damaged Lytton to $102M: insurance bureau

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfires

Previous story
Prince Rupert lags behind Canada housing development

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s location makes it difficult and costly to develop new housing. Active listings in the city are at an all-time low with only 43 in the final quarter of 2021. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert lags behind Canada housing development

A total of 90 wildfires occurred within the boundary of the RDBN. This wildfire was from 2018 at Tweedsmuir Park. (Catherine Van Tine Marcineck photo/Lakes District News)
Eight fires of note occurred in RDBN area in 2021

Terrace River Kings defender Carson Olson (20) hooks the knee of Quesnel Kangaroos forward Braiden Epp (21) during a game at the West Fraser Centre on Saturday January 18. (Sasha Sefter/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
‘It’s out of everyone’s control’: Hockey teams ask CIHL to reconsider fines for COVID-19 cancellations

Fairview Container Terminal on Jan. 18, with cargo railcars in the foreground and cranes in the background, was highlighted in a PRPA cargo volumes report with expansion and an eighth quay crane in 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port of Prince Rupert cargo volumes drop by 23% in 2021