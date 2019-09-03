Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

UPDATE: Wednesday at 9:24 a.m.

Jacki Sutherland heard loud thunder followed by a bright flash Tuesday night – common elements of a typical summer thunderstorm in the Okanagan.

But it’s believed one of those lightning strikes hit the roof of a Peachland home, sparking a fire, just after 6:30 p.m.

“It also sounded like an outlet had shorted out,” Sutherland, a nearby neighbour, told the Kelowna Capital News that evening. “Then my daughter called and asked if there was a fire in Vernon.”

That’s when she looked outside, and saw her neighbours house up in flames.

“It was pretty scary,” she added.

The damage to the house is extensive.

According to emergency crews on site, one person was in the house at the time of the blaze. They are now in the care of Emergency Social Services.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore

READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard
Next story
Pro-life group removed from site near Kelowna hospital after harassing patients, staff

Just Posted

The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby will be held Sept. 7

Prince Rupert says ‘Oui, s’il vous plaît’ to French immersion

Immersion enrolment numbers up again in the district

Prince Rupert Port Authority appoints new chair of the board

Role had been filled by Bud Smith since 2012

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

Prince Rupert and Port Edward anchor point for UNBC history course

University of Northern British Columbia students are studying the history of fishing and canneries

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Blood cancer survival rate rising fastest, Canadian stats find

Cancer survival rates have increased by eight percentage points since the early 1990s

Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report

The index is calculated based on five metrics

Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

Social changes, increases testing all contribute to higher STI rates

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Most Read