Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

A lightning storm has sparked seven wildfires in the southern part of Northwest Fire Centre on June 26.

BC Wildfire Service has dispatched firefighting aircraft to two fires in the Skeena Fire Zone. The first is roughly 12.5 km northwest of Rosswood on the shores of Kitsumkalum Lake, and the other about 12.5 km northwest of the Meziadin Junction. Both are less than one hectare in size.

The remaining five fires are burning close to Hwy 16 between Smithers and Moricetown. Crews with helicopter support responded to a small .02 hectare blaze 3.5 km northwest of Smithers Wednesday afternoon. It is currently being held by ground crews.

Altogether, BC Wildfire Service responded to 11 reports of smoke following yesterday’s storm but discovered no fires related to four of them.

READ MORE: Fire ban back in effect for Northwest

“Unseasonably warm and dry conditions in parts of the province this spring have resulted in higher fire danger ratings in some areas,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in a press release, urging the public to exercise caution over the Canada Day long weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service has responded to 405 wildfires throughout B.C. this year, from April 1 through to June 26. About 293 of those fires (70 per cent) are believed to have been caused by people.

Firefighters are on standby as another band of lightning is expected to move through the Northwest today.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

 


