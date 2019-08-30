Imam Hassan Guillet arrives at a gathering at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse, marking the first anniversary of the mosque shooting, Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Quebec City. The Liberal Party of Canada has dropped a Montreal-area candidate over past statements he made that were described as anti-Semitic by a Jewish advocacy group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Liberals drop candidate in Montreal riding over comments described as anti-Semitic

Liberals said in a statement the comments made by Hassan Guillet do not correspond to party values

The Liberal Party of Canada has dropped a Montreal-area candidate over past statements he made that were described as anti-Semitic by a Jewish advocacy group.

Hassan Guillet will no longer be the Liberal candidate in the riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel, the party told The Canadian Press today.

The Liberals said in a statement the comments made by Guillet, a former imam, do not correspond to the party’s values.

B’nai Brith says it unearthed a series of old statements Guillet made on social media that have since been removed.

ALSO READ: Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

In one of the comments publicized by B’nai Brith, dated July 8, 2017, Guillet welcomed the release from prison of Raed Salah, whom B’nai Brith described as a militant close to Hamas, which Canada lists as a terror group.

Reached by The Canadian Press before his removal was announced, Guillet said he wanted to talk with the Liberals before making any public statements.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Williams Lake court matter adjourned pending identification of body found in river

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Rotary hosts District Governor

Bala Naidoo spoke about the club’s accomplishments, and plans for the future

Nothing to stop Alaska from harvesting all sockeye swimming to B.C., says conservation group

“Fisheries in Southeast Alaska have harvested well over a quarter million sockeye salmon”

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Heiltsuk Nation among recipients of federal heritage funding

Sacred Journey Travelling Exhibit out of Bella Bella highlights importance of ocean-going canoe

Elevated levels of lead found in homes after City of Prince Rupert tests first flushing

City issuing flushing reminder for residences and businesses that may contain lead in plumbing

Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Second degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old male

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the province that parents should be mandated to submit their child’s vaccination records?

B.C.’s mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren begins in Sept.

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

Williams Lake court matter adjourned pending identification of body found in river

Accused Jayson Gilbert is currently charged with two counts attempted murder, kidnapping

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Most Read