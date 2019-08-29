Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Minister of International Development Maryam Monsef rises during Question Period in Ottawa on Friday, April 5, 2019. The Liberal government is committing up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberals commit $1.5M to help universities tackle on-campus sexual violence

Student groups welcomed the effort but said those promises should be backed up by the resources

The Liberal government is committing up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus.

Maryam Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality, says the money is to be spent over two years to fill gaps in resources that post-secondary institutions need to tackle the problem.

Earlier this year, Monsef asked an advisory committee to develop national standards to hold universities and colleges to account when it comes to addressing gender-based violence.

Student groups welcomed the effort but said those promises should be backed up by the resources and oversight needed to make them work.

The Liberal government committed $5.5 million over five years towards the initiative in the 2018 federal budget, which also came with a threat.

The budget said that beginning this year, the federal government would consider holding back funding from institutions that are not putting “best practices addressing sexual assaults on campus” into place.

ALSO READ: #MeToo at work: B.C. women share horrifyingly common sexual assaults

ALSO READ: B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reservist with alleged links to neo-Nazis relieved of duties, reported missing

Just Posted

COCULLO: Mental illness is not the new normal

With back to school, its time to deal with mental health again. Believe kids who are struggling

Automation will kill marine terminal jobs in Prince Rupert, says ILWU report

The ILWU says automation likely to eliminate 66 per cent of high-income jobs

UPDATE: Two semi trucks collide on Hwy 16 east of Terrace

Blown tire pushes logging truck across lane, sideswiping oncoming semi

Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Second degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old male

Coast Funds announces three First Nations women to board of directors

All three members were appointed at the organization’s annual general meeting

STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: North Pacific Cannery celebrates special milestone

Festivities featured food and tours of the site

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Don’t. Drivers who ignore the warning will pay a high price

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

Most Read