Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program

Justice minister: ‘those working in the health-care system say that more time is needed’

The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada’s assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.

Justice Minister David Lametti said during a news conference that the government has heard concerns the health-care system might not be prepared to handle those complicated cases.

“Some provinces, territories and those working in the health-care system say that more time is needed,” he said.

“That includes having the time to implement those practice standards, and to complete and disseminate key resources that are being developed for clinicians and other health-care system partners to address these more complex MAID requests.”

An update to Canada’s medical assistance in dying legislation that passed in the spring of 2021 included a provision to temporarily exclude those whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder from eligibility.

The provision is set to expire on March 17, 2023.

Dying with Dignity Canada, a non-profit that advocates for assisted dying, called the delay disappointing.

The group’s CEO, Helen Long, said she acknowledged the government’s concerns and its desire to “get things right” but said that since 2021, there has been rigorous study of how the expansion will work.

“It’s stigmatizing, discriminatory, unconstitutional,” she said. “And we’re really concerned about those who suffer intolerably and who have been waiting for that opportunity to be assessed for MAID.”

An expert panel studying the issue has heard concerns from clinicians, researchers and academics who questioned whether the proper safeguards are in place to expand the eligibility criteria without putting people with mental disorders or those living in poverty at risk.

Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett said the expert panel determined that the safeguards in place under the current regime are “excellent.”

“I think that there is very clear consensus this would be very rare, that the assessment may be pending over a long period of time, a number of different assessments,” she said.

Lametti added that the expert panel’s chair, Dr. Mona Gupta, is among those who feel that clinicians in Canada are ready to handle the expansion.

However, he acknowledged that not everyone is ready, and he has heard from those who “would like a short delay.”

In order to make that happen, the minority government will need to amend the existing legislation. Lametti said he expects there is widespread support for the move from other parties in the House of Commons and among senators.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper, who sits on a joint parliamentary committee that is studying medically assisted dying, said the decision to now seek a delay in the expansion underscores the “reckless approach” the Liberals have taken on the issue.

He argued it is “not safe to expand MAID in cases of mental illness.”

The NDP said it has heard “serious concerns” about the expansion of MAID and has called for better supports and treatments for people with mental disorders.

“Even though the Liberals called for this expansion, they haven’t acted to improve other options or programs to help people suffering from mental or physical disorders,” NDP MP Alistair MacGregor said in a written statement.

Lametti said any cases of medically assisted deaths as a result of mental disorders will follow a long period of treatment and insisted the federal government has spent millions of dollars on improving mental health care.

“I want to assure Canadians that it isn’t just the case that you can walk off the street and seek MAID if you’re feeling depressed,” he said.

Cooper criticized the government for failing to provide details Thursday about when the legislation will be introduced or how long the extension will be.

But Lametti said he did not want to speculate about the length of the proposed extension before negotiations with other parties begin.

Despite the criticism, the Conservatives said Thursday that pausing the expansion is the “only responsible course of action,” and the NDP promised to closely review any legislation.

The House of Commons and Senate have adjourned for the holidays. They are expected to resume sitting at the end of January.

—David Fraser, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada should pause MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists

Federal Politicsmedical aid in dying

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
Next story
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced

Just Posted

DP World crews hook up a ship to the new shore power capabilities on Dec. 12, which will reduce emissions by the equivalent of 6,500 passenger vehicles. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert leads in eco-friendly port operations with $7.2 million in new infrastructure

Derry Bott is the pastor of the First United Church who in partnership with Prince Rupert Hospice Society, once again are combining efforts for the Blue Christmas Service on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. to create a space of comfort that will validate the emotions of those who are experiencing loss and need a quiet reflection of the season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Blue Christmas Service is for peaceful reflection of the season after experiencing a loss

The Smithers Alpenhorn Man was vandalized. The horn was broken off at the mouthpiece recently. (Deb Meissner photo)
Vandals rip off horn from Alpenhorn Man statue in Smithers

Two Haida Gwaii organizations received more than one million dollars to support cultural tourism and public spaces. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
More than $1 million will support tourism and public spaces on Haida Gwaii

Pop-up banner image