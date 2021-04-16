Dr. Wayne John Edwards, 66, died Tuesday at Chinook Regional Hospital. (Cornerstone Funeral Home)

Lethbridge doctor becomes 7th Alberta health-care worker to die from COVID-19

Dr. Wayne John Edwards, who was 66, died Tuesday at the Chinook Regional Hospital in the southern Alberta city

The Alberta Medical Association says a Lethbridge physician has died from complications related to COVID-19.

Dr. Wayne John Edwards, who was 66, died Tuesday at the Chinook Regional Hospital in the southern Alberta city.

His death was confirmed by Alberta Health.

Spokesman Tom McMillan says the source of exposure in the death is unknown.

The most recent statistics from Alberta Health show Edwards was the seventh health-care worker in the province to die from COVID-19.

The Alberta Medical Association says in a statement on social media that they are saddened by his death.

“So many Albertans have lost loved ones and friends to this terrible disease,” said the statement. “The physician community joins in mourning a colleague and leader of his health community.”

An online obituary at LethbridgeNewsNow said Edwards was born in Trinidad and migrated to Yarmouth, N.S., in 1995.

The family moved to Lethbridge in 2003 and became Canadian citizens.

Edwards leaves behind his wife, Harriet, and two sons, Andre and Adrian.

Coronavirus

