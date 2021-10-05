A view of Wantage Rd. on Oct. 5. The roadway is currently closed to the public due to ongoing repairs. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

A view of Wantage Rd. on Oct. 5. The roadway is currently closed to the public due to ongoing repairs. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Lester Centre damage by flooding in Prince Rupert

Repairs needed throughout community due to last month’s rain

The Lester Centre of the Arts is the latest addition to the list of places in Prince Rupert to have sustained flooding damages due to heavy rains last month.

The centre’s damages were confirmed by Richard Pucci, director of operations and intergovernmental relations for the City of Prince Rupert, at an Oct. 4 council meeting.

“It was the result of a backed-up storm drain near the auditorium level. The water has been pumped out and we are in the process of assessing the damage,” he said.

The city will ensure the drainage area around the centre will be well-equipped to handle similar rain events in the future, Pucci said.

Down the road from the centre, Wantage Rd. is still closed due to landslides caused by the September downpour.

“We would like to steer any of the public away from that area, it’s quite dangerous. We are working with the DFO, the people from the hatchery … on removal of that slide and then we will work together on restoration of that area,” Pucci said.

The city is still assessing all the damage at this point and putting together the costs for repairs.

“We’ll look for upgrades in the 2022 budget or what we can do with the current budget to look towards the rainy season and try and get the water moving a little bit quicker in certain areas,” Pucci said.

Other notable damages throughout the community were:

– “Significant flooding” in the industrial site at the lower end of the Shaw road which will require further ditching to alleviate water and drain it to the ocean.

– Flooding at the wastewater treatment facility — which was quickly caught and no untreated material was released.

– Fallen trees behind the Crow’s Nest. The city is selectively removing dangerous trees still hung up.

– Damage to two of the bridges at the golf course. One is cleared for pedestrian use while the other will require significant repair or replacement.

– Flooding on the pathways in the McClymont Park

– Several confirmed houses with minor flooding

The Northern View has reached out to the city for further comment.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert saw nearly half a metre of rain in September

WATCH MORE: Rain cause flooding in Prince Rupert

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. reports 593 more COVID-19 confirmed cases Tuesday
Next story
RCMP officer who shot Kootenay man testifies at inquest

Just Posted

The Lester Centre of the Arts was damaged by floods last month. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Lester Centre damage by flooding in Prince Rupert

City council voted to pass the third reading of a rezoning application for a proposed Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society affordable housing development on 11th Ave. E. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Affordable housing rezoning passed 3rd reading at emotional council meeting

The Treble with Covid will be one of 17 short films presented by the Prince Rupert Arts Council on Oct. 23. The Treble with Covid features music students at Charles Hays Secondary School, who kept on playing and learning during the pandemic. Band teacher Daniel Sim introduced them to a recording process that taught them new skills and honed their ability to listen and work collaboratively. (PRAC photo)
Prince Rupert Arts Council to Screen Mini Film Festival Celebrating Artists

Owners of Hasami Hair Studio, Jason and Natsu Eleuterio, declared on Sept. 28, they are no longer paying taxes in protest of the reoccurring water advisories in the city. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert business refuses to pay taxes until water fixed