B.C. Attorney General David Eby (left) and Premier John Horgan have revealed the choices available in the referendum on proportional representation set for this fall. Photo: Contributed

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

The British Columbia government says it will introduce amendments to the Human Rights Code when the legislature resumes sitting this fall.

Attorney General David Eby says the government wants to re-establish the position of human rights commissioner and support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights.

The commissioner would report to the legislature and have the mandate to develop educational tools, policies and guidelines to promote human rights and combat inequality and discrimination.

An all-party legislature committee would select and unanimously recommend a commissioner but the candidate would be subject to approval by the house.

The province’s former Liberal government shut down B.C.’s human rights commission in late 2002, citing delays and duplications between the commission and the Human Rights Tribunal, originally created to hold hearings and make rulings on human rights issues.

In a news release, Eby says British Columbia has been the only province without an organization dedicated to promoting and protecting human rights for the past 16 years.

Spencer Chandra Herbert, the New Democrat member representing Vancouver-West End, says Friday’s announcement offers a great reason to celebrate as Vancouver holds its annual Pride Parade this weekend.

“When groups are targeted by hate, we as a government and a society must act. These changes will be a big step forward toward building a more inclusive and welcoming community for all,” he says in the release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre
Next story
Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

Just Posted

Firefighters’ scramble returns for sixth year

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Former Anchor Inn to be home to 46 low-income units

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society hopes to be ready by fall

DFO increases recreational catch of marine-area chinook

Still no chinook openings anticipated for Skeena River

In Our Opinion: In all fairness

Why the City of Prince Rupert should rethink a tax exemption for a low-income housing project

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

This Week Podcast — Episode 96

Interview with housing minister Selina Robinson and why Jeff King is working on a mural in Cow Bay

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Most Read