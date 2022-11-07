Legion anticipates big turnout for unrestricted Remembrance Day ceremony

In 1942, the Canadian Army had its first engagement of the Second World War. The Dieppe Raid was inarguably a disaster. Dieppe, France was ostensibly lightly defended and “Operation Jubilee” was intended to be a proving ground for the relatively new tactic of combined operations using an amphibious attack to land ground troops supported by Allied aircraft.

While the operation did provide many important lessons in conducting such attacks, it came at a great human cost, particularly to the 2nd Canadian Division, which provided the bulk (4,963) of the 6,000 members of the expeditionary force.

What they found at Dieppe was a much stronger German fortification than expected that left more than 900 Canadians dead and many more wounded or taken as prisoners of war.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of what is inarguably one of the seminal events in Canadian military history.

This year also marks the first year since 2019 that Remembrance Day ceremonies in Prince Rupert will be unencumbered by COVID-19 restrictions.

To commemorate the day, a parade will form at the Safeway parking lot on Second Avenue on the morning of Nov. 11 and depart for the Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m.

At 11 a.m., the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, a full Remembrance Day service will proceed including two minutes of silence, the performance of the National Anthem and laying of wreaths by dignitaries and community groups.Interest in Remembrance Day and the Legion has been steadily down over the years, and particularly the last two, but Derry Bott, chaplain for the Prince Rupert branch of the Legion said many residents still came out in support despite the restrictions.

“I’m guessing there might be a lot of people there this year,” he said.

Following the service, participants are invited to continue on to the Legion at the corner of Third Avenue and Seventh Street for camaraderie and refreshments.

Membership in the Legion has declined over the years, but the organization still does a lot of good work in the community including supporting veterans and their families, but also contributing to many other worthy causes.

Membership in the Legion is no longer restricted to military and former military personnel.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion