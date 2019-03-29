Lax Kw’alaams band in court last week

Lawyers argued against provincial government interference in its traditional territory

Members of the Lax Kw’alaams Band appeared in court last week to appeal the provincial government’s proposal regarding new energy projects within the band’s traditional territory.

Lawyers for Lax Kw’alaams argued that the provincial government does not have jurisdiction to veto new energy projects, such as an oil pipeline proposal known as Eagle Spirit Energy.

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams takes the federal and provincial governments to court

The band seeks to avoid instances where provincial legislation could undermine their efforts to bring economic opportunities and benefits to their territory.

A decision on the case is expected in the coming months.



gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter