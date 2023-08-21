A beautiful day at the Rotary Waterfront Park. Prince Rupert's notorious rain will only make a stop once in the week of Aug. 21, according to Environment Canada. (Photo/Seth Forward)

Late-summer sun to continue after beautiful weekend in Prince Rupert

The week of Aug. 21 likely to continue recent weather, according to Environment Canada

The sun is set to stay shining in Prince Rupert after a bright late-summer weekend.

There were few clouds in the sky on Monday, Aug. 21, with a high of 19 C after a weekend ideal for the outdoors.

Expect little to change for this week, as Environment Canada predicts a clear week barring Wednesday Aug. 23, when some rain and clouds are thought to break the city’s sunny streak.

READ MORE: Rupert fails to live up to rainiest city rep this summer

Highs of 17 C and sun are expected Tuesday Aug. 22 and Thursday Aug. 24, though a return to today’s warm weather should come on Friday, Aug. 25 when Environment Canada says it will be 19 C.

While the sun will be shining today, evenings are getting closer to single digits, with tonight’s forecast to be 10 C.

