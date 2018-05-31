(BCLC/Facebook photo)

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

The April 25 Lotto 6/49 draw awarded the largest jackpot prize ever to a B.C. resident after a single winning ticket was purchased in the Lower Mainland.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, the $30M winning ticket was bought from an IGA location on Parkway Boulevard in Coquitlam. But contrary to conditions that stipulate winners must consent to having their name, photo and place of residence published, that won’t be the case this time.

The winner of last week’s draw has requested anonymity.

“BCLC grants anonymity on a case-by-case basis, as every situation is unique. The circumstances must be extraordinary and substantiated with evidence that is verifiable and capable of independent confirmation,” stated a release from the lottery corporation.

In this case, the BCLC said it investigated and verified the circumstances and included consultation with independent third-party sources, leading them to make the rare decision to not publicize the winner’s name.

Unfortunately this Saturday’s jackpot won’t be as exciting, with an estimated prize of only $5 million.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own
Next story
Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Just Posted

Poorly-managed fatigue led to Nathan E. Stewart fuel spill: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

New rules allow more people to use Northern Health bus service

Better travel options for seniors 60 years and older and people with mobility issues

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

IN OUR OPINION: How does the province determine high need?

Entangled deer, dumped bear carcass, geese and why Prince Rupert needs its own Conservation Officer

DFO implements chinook restrictions for North Coast

One chinook salmon a day for recreational anglers until the end of July to support conservation

This Week Podcast — Episode 87

Award winning actress Chelsea Stamp-Vincent talks about the Harbour Theatre production of Killer Joe

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

Most Read