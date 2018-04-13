Radiance of the Seas by Royal Caribbean will be the first and largest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert in 2018. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Radiance of the Seas by Royal Caribbean was to the first and largest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert in 2018. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Largest 2018 cruise to Prince Rupert cancelled

Radiance of the Seas, carrying 2,500 passengers, won’t call on the port this season

The first cruise ship scheduled to call on Prince Rupert this year has cancelled its voyage.

The Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas was also the largest vessel planned to visit the North Coast community, with 2,500 passengers onboard. But the stop in Rupert was not part of the Royal Caribbean’s regular schedule and had been chartered. Now, those plans have changed and it won’t arrive on May 16.

In their updated cruise schedule for the season, the Port of Prince Rupert now expects a total of 10,106 passengers to visit. The previous cruise season in Prince Rupert saw 6,900 more visitors call on the port.

First to arrive this year will be Windstar Cruises’s Star Legend, carrying 208 guests, set to dock on May 29.

