Large hail caused icy conditions in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert city streets were slicked with pea sized hail forming ice over roads and sidewalks on Nov. 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Hail the size of spring peas fell on Prince Rupert leaving roads covered in slick icy conditions on Nov. 30. While the weather report from Environment Canada mentioned a sun-cloud mix for the day, it didn’t mention the almost 1 cm size pellets raining from the skies.

High wind warnings have been issued for Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii on Nov. 30. Winds will be high enough to cause damage with wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk.

“An intense Pacific frontal system will stall over west of Haida Gwaii tonight and Tuesday. Ahead of the front, strong southeasterly winds of 80 to 100 km/h will develop over Haida Gwaii and the exposed coastal sections of the North Coast late this evening. The strong winds are expected to continue through Tuesday night,” Environment Canada said on it’s website Nov. 30.

Rain in Prince Rupert will continue overnight with high winds into Dec. 1 with temperature rising to 8 c by the morning of Dec. 1, the website said.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.