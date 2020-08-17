Landslides occurred blocking Work Channel Service Rd. on Aug. 16 due to heavy rain along the North Coast region. (Photo supplied by PRGSAR)

Landslides necessitate rescues east of Prince Rupert

PRGSAR called to action in ground and air rescue at Work Service Channel Rd.

Thirteen people were extracted to safety by Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue crews, after multiple landslides blocked Work Channel Service Road, 42 km east of Prince Rupert, on Aug. 16.

Prince Rupert Ground SAR was assisted by Terrace SAR in the emergency evacuation where four people were taken out of the blocked area by helicopter and nine others were assisted by road. Some evacuees left behind vehicles and trailers, while others had navigated out on foot prior to SAR intervention.

The North Coast region has been hit by heavy rains that can create flash flooding and slope instability causing dangerous situations.

READ MORE: Torrential rain caused dangerous road conditions near Prince Rupert

Signage warning of possible landslides has been posted on sign boards and the road has been closed by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations. Work Channel Service Road is a popular area for camping and fishing.

Despite the signage and the rescue operations, people are still camping and fishing in the area, Erik Brooke manager for Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue said.

“It is always a risk that someone could have been in the slide,” he said, as there no less than three individual slides.

Two slides were 40 ft. in distance, with a third being 60 ft. in distance, he said.

“When people are stranded by natural disasters, they are advised to contact the RCMP, who will then activate Search and Rescue groups through the Emergency Coordination Centre.”

Prince Rupert Ground SAR attends between eight to 15 calls per year. Brooke said it is important to be prepared when heading out camping and fishing by leaving a trip plan with someone and taking a communication device with you, as well as a personal locator beacon.

READ MORE: Heavy rainfall warning

 
