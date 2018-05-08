(The Canadian Press files.)

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions in lost revenue: Fraser Institute

A new report by the think-tank group suggests that Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Canada is losing more than $15 billion in potential revenue due to a shortage of pipelines, according to the latest study by the Fraser Institute.

The report released Tuesday examines how much the nation is losing through “a number of costly constraints” that have led to over dependence on the US market, as well as reliance on more costly modes of energy transportation – including by train.

The report suggests that “insufficient transportation infrastructure and pipeline bottlenecks,” have let to a dramatic drop in the market price of Canadian crude oil compared to other oil prices.

In 2018, the average price differential between Western Canada Select and West Texas Intermediate was $26.30 per barrel, according to the Fraser Institute.

The report suggests that if this continues beyond the first quarter of 2018, that could mean national energy firms will lose out on $15.8 billion in revenue, or about 0.7 per cent of Canada’s national GDP.

“This reaffirms Canada’s critical need for additional pipeline capacity,” the report says.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Most Read