Lack of adult sport in Prince Rupert leads to dodgeball drop-in league

Games start June 24, no experience is necessary, all abilities welcome, organizer Jason Hoang said

A lack of sports and “fun activities” for adults in Prince Rupert has led Jason Hoang to organize a grown-up dodgeball drop-in session.

The first dodgeball drop-in will be 7 p.m. at the Jim Ciccone Centre in the small gym on June 24.

Hoang, an avid sports enthusiast, coach of volleyball, and former Canadian national champion wrestler, said he wants to bring the community together for fun and interaction.

“I’ve noticed in P.R. there is not much for adults to do. With hockey, you need to skate, with softball you need to hit a ball. With dodge ball, anyone of any skill and ability can play,” he said.

“In dodgeball, there is a role for everyone, ” Hoang said, adding some may have good aim to be throwers, some may be great at catching or being a sideline referee.

Dodgeball is a game with two teams of six competing, with three balls each. The three balls are aimed at the players of the opposing side in hopes of striking them out.

For the next few weeks, dodgeball will be played on a weekly drop-in basis to gauge the interest of the local community with a $5.00 game fee. Everyone who attends will get the chance to play on a rotational basis throughout the two-hour game time.

The first week at the civic centre participants will need to wear non-marking shoes to play, but from there, after the drop-in league will be in the building of the Museum of Northern BC in the space which previously housed the gymnastic club.

Hoang said the mats on the floor would allow for softer landings and shoeless games while players learn the techniques.

Very soon, he wants to have a league established with at least eight teams. He is hoping to get businesses and organizations to sponsor the games and t-shirts.

Dodgeball is fast becoming a popular sport in B.C., with more than 3,000 people playing in the Lower Mainland, he said.

June 16 and 19 saw the Canadian National Championships in Edmonton, hosting more than 400 players from coast to coast. The upcoming World Dodgeball Championships will return to Edmonton in Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, with more than 36 teams from around the globe scheduled to compete.

Hoang is organizing the local games on his own time and dollar. He has purchased 18 league regulation foam dodgeballs from a disbanded club down south.

He said the foam balls are not the red rubber balls used in school “back in the day” for playing the game. The foam balls do not hurt, he said.

A Prince Rupert Dodgeball Facebook page has been set up for people to register or let Hoang know how many are interested in attending. He is insured for 36 players at the moment. Also on the page is a short video explaining the basic rules of the six-member teams. Within the first week he had 100 members join the page, he said, which is encouraging to see.

Dodgeball is a great way to expand a person’s social bubble. He said he has known players who met and married through dodgeball.

“It’s a big thing in the adult community. I’d like to bring it up here. Just have some fun. You know, meet people and also get out and get some exercise and have fun,” he said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist