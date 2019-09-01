Workers at airports, among other fields, will get more time off after a federal labour reform in September 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Workers in federally-regulated fields across Canada will now be more easily able to take time off for personal and medical issues.

As of Sept. 1, employees working in interprovincial and international transportation fields like railways, buses, pipelines and airports, fields like grain processing, banking, uranium, telecommunications and broadcasting, Crown corporations and First Nations band councils will get general holiday pay , medical leave, maternity and parental leave, leave related to critical illness and leave related to death or disappearance of a child as of their first day at work.

Other changes include:

  • personal leave up to five days, including 3 days with pay
  • family violence leave up to 10 days, with five days paid

  • leave for traditional Indigenous practices of up to 5 unpaid days

  • expanded bereavement leave from three to five days, three of them paid

  • unpaid leave for court or jury duty

  • new breaks and rest periods (medical and nursing breaks, work breaks); and

  • increased annual vacation entitlements (three weeks after five years of service, four weeks after 10 years of service)

  • medical leave (covering personal illness or accident, organ/tissue donation and medical appointments)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

Just Posted

NCRD in brief: Upcoming Strategic Plan the priority at Committee of the Whole meeting

Erosion prevention, trail development and All Native Basketball Tournament among the agenda items

Heart of Our City: Sharing a piece of history

Mona Izumi volunteers at the North Pacific Cannery to share the story of her Japanese hertiage

Expectant father in Prince Rupert wins top prize in lottery game

Keith Paterson turned $2 into $21,000

Prince Rupert Rotary hosts District Governor

Bala Naidoo spoke about the club’s accomplishments, and plans for the future

Nothing to stop Alaska from harvesting all sockeye swimming to B.C., says conservation group

“Fisheries in Southeast Alaska have harvested well over a quarter million sockeye salmon”

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the province that parents should be mandated to submit their child’s vaccination records?

B.C.’s mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren begins in Sept.

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Sept. 23

B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Gift to U.S.-based construction unions keeps on giving

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

Most Read