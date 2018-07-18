The cat is seen in a handout image from a video inspection camera, in Kamloops, B.C., on July 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CHNL, Dan Groess

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

Dan Groess, owner of A Groess Underground sewer and drain services, says he responded to a call Monday about a black kitten stuck in a conduit that was less than seven centimetres in diameter.

Groess says he used a video inspection camera to get a look at the kitten and it began following his camera back up the pipe.

But the pipe became too steep for the cat to move forward, so Groess says he tied an old T-shirt onto the end of the camera and the co-operative kitten grabbed hold with its claws.

When Groess pulled the camera out, the kitten came with it: hot and thirsty, but otherwise OK.

His seven-year-old daughter, Ariana, was with him at the time of the rescue and wanted to take the prize home, but Groess says the SPCA whisked the kitten away for some care.

A Groess Underground was a part of something amazing today! A call came in about a kitten trapped in a conduit and…

Posted by A Groess Underground on Monday, July 16, 2018

The Canadian Press

