The individual is currently in police custody and the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media stock photo)

The individual is currently in police custody and the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Kitimat school shooting threats lead to arrest

One person in custody after schools placed on hold and secure

One person is in police custody following alleged shooting threats made over social media, on Dec. 7.

RCMP were notified of threats being made over social media in another jurisdiction with regards to “shooting up” an unknown school. The individual’s location was believed to possibly be in Kitimat.

A hold and secure situation was initiated as part of a joint response by Kitimat RCMP, Safer Schools Together, school district personnel and school administration. An RCMP member was also present at each school over the course of the situation.

Before noon the hold and secure was lifted as the individual was located in another jurisdiction. It is believed the person was never in the Kitimat area. It was then determined there was no threat to the safety of the students and the situation was lifted as school returned to normal.

“The safety of our students will always be our first priority,” said Staff Sgt. Graham Morgan, Kitimat RCMP detachment commander, in a media release.

“With any concerning behaviour or potential threat, all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of our schools.”

The individual is currently in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Previous story
Prince Rupert RCMP want Chante Leah Low
Next story
Three NDP MPs sign petition criticizing B.C.’s NDP government over pipeline protests

Just Posted

The individual is currently in police custody and the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Kitimat school shooting threats lead to arrest

Prince Rupert RCMP on Dec. 9, is looking for Chante Leah Low on outstanding warrants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP want Chante Leah Low

Prince Rupert RCMP arrested a man on Dec. 3, during National Safe Week for fleeing police under the suspicion of impaired driving, Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations of the P.R. detachment stated, on Dec. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Driver cuffed during Safe Driving Week in Prince Rupert

Tom Kertes organizer of ReopenWorship.org will hold a small worship gathering in his private residence on Dec. 12 with COVID-19 restrictions in place. (Photo Supplied)
Prince Rupert group protests worship service ban