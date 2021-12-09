Kitimat school shooting threats lead to arrest

One person in custody after schools placed on hold and secure

(Black Press Media stock photo)

One person is in police custody following alleged shooting threats made over social media, on Dec. 7.

RCMP were notified of threats being made over social media in another jurisdiction with regards to “shooting up” an unknown school. The individual’s location was believed to possibly be in Kitimat.

A hold and secure situation was initiated as part of a joint response by Kitimat RCMP, Safer Schools Together, school district personnel and school administration. An RCMP member was also present at each school over the course of the situation.

Before noon the hold and secure was lifted as the individual was located in another jurisdiction. It is believed the person was never in the Kitimat area. It was then determined there was no threat to the safety of the students and the situation was lifted as school returned to normal.

“The safety of our students will always be our first priority,” said Staff Sgt. Graham Morgan, Kitimat RCMP detachment commander, in a media release.

“With any concerning behaviour or potential threat, all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of our schools.”

The individual is currently in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.