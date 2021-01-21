Kitimat RCMP searching for man wanted on several warrants province-wide

Jones is described as a five-foot 10-inches Caucasian man, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Kitimat RCMP are searching for 25-year-old Brett Alexander Jones, who is wanted province-wide for multiple charges.

A recent release by Kitimat RCMP says Jones is wanted, province-wide, on three warrants in connection to multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon contrary to order, failure to comply with probation, and failure to comply with release order.

Jones is described as a five-foot-10 Caucasian man, with blond hair, blue eyes, and weighing 159 pounds.

If Jones is found, Kitimat RCMP say to contact the RCMP or police in your area, and not to confront him.

If anyone has any information on Jones’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



