If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police directly at their non-emergency number, 250-632-7111. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police directly at their non-emergency number, 250-632-7111. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kitimat RCMP searching for man allegedly dressed like in a police-like uniform

The suspicious occurrence took place on Nov. 19 on Gyrfalcon Ave.

Kitimat RCMP are seeking information on a man that was allegedly dressed in a police-like uniform.

On Nov. 19, late in the afternoon, RCMP were advised of a suspicious occurrence that took place on Gyrfalcon Ave. A female youth was walking by herself when a dark-coloured SUV honked its horn and pulled in behind her. The female stopped and the man exited the vehicle and approached the girl.

The man was dressed in similar attire to a police officer and asked to search the girl’s backpack, then afterward said she was free to go. The contents of the backpack remained the same as the man did not add or remove anything.

RCMP provided a description of the male describing him as, five feet 11 inches tall, heavier set, brown eyes with a scar above his left eye, blue face mask, red hat and gloves, dark blue vest with “officer” on it which appeared to be similar to a bulletproof vest.

The man was also said to have a normal-sounding voice without an accent but did sound nervous and was stuttering. The vehicle the male was driving was a four-door SUV that was either blue or black.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police directly at their non-emergency number, 250-632-7111.

Previous story
Prince Rupert powerlifter seizes gold
Next story
Fundraiser set up for B.C. toddler who lost parents in Hwy. 99 mudslide

Just Posted

The North Coast may see another weather system hit the region again on Nov. 28, which may bring snow to come regions. (Photo: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
Prince Rupert may expect a ‘parade’ storms

A photo of the RCMP deployed at Morice Forest Service Road last week . (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
Arrested journalists released with conditions as northwest B.C. pipeline dispute plays out in court

Cynthia Leighton bites her medal at Genetics Fitness, on Nov. 17, after setting a new national record and winning the benchpress event at the 2021 Western Canadian Power Lifting Championships. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert powerlifter seizes gold

Amber Sheasgreen aboard a Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue RHIB, a similar vessel to which she will rescue stateless persons in the Mediterranean. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert rescuer to save refugees in Mediterranean