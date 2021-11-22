Kitimat RCMP searching for man allegedly dressed like in a police-like uniform

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police directly at their non-emergency number, 250-632-7111. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kitimat RCMP are seeking information on a man that was allegedly dressed in a police-like uniform.

On Nov. 19, late in the afternoon, RCMP were advised of a suspicious occurrence that took place on Gyrfalcon Ave. A female youth was walking by herself when a dark-coloured SUV honked its horn and pulled in behind her. The female stopped and the man exited the vehicle and approached the girl.

The man was dressed in similar attire to a police officer and asked to search the girl’s backpack, then afterward said she was free to go. The contents of the backpack remained the same as the man did not add or remove anything.

RCMP provided a description of the male describing him as, five feet 11 inches tall, heavier set, brown eyes with a scar above his left eye, blue face mask, red hat and gloves, dark blue vest with “officer” on it which appeared to be similar to a bulletproof vest.

The man was also said to have a normal-sounding voice without an accent but did sound nervous and was stuttering. The vehicle the male was driving was a four-door SUV that was either blue or black.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police directly at their non-emergency number, 250-632-7111.