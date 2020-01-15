Northwest B.C. man gets 18 months for sexual touching and possession of child porn

Bradley Scott Sears appeared before court in Terrace after pleading guilty

A Kitimat man was sentenced to 18 months in jail for possessing child pornography and sexual touching.

Bradley Scott Sears appeared before the court in Terrace on Wednesday after pleading guilty.

The possession charges were laid following several social media and search engine companies flagging him for viewing child porn.

He was also charged with two counts of sexual touching involving two young children.

Sears was living in Kitimat during the incidents and recently moved back to Terrace.

In addition to his jail time, he is prohibited from entering public parks, schools, playgrounds and community centres for 10 years.

