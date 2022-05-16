B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon signs MLA book after taking the oath of office from clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd (left), as his wife Jessica and daughters Rose and Josephine watch, at the B.C. legislature, May 16, 2022. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon signs MLA book after taking the oath of office from clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd (left), as his wife Jessica and daughters Rose and Josephine watch, at the B.C. legislature, May 16, 2022. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Kevin Falcon promises ‘bold solutions’ to B.C.’s affordability problems

Veteran MLA returns to legislature as opposition leader

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon returned to the legislature Monday with a promise to offer “bold solutions” to B.C.’s problem of soaring costs for housing and necessities, and the struggling health care system.

“In my time in public life, I have never seen a time where there is such as large chasm between what was promised and what we’re getting,” Falcon told supporters gathered in the B.C. legislature hall of honour May 16.

Falcon took the oath of office from B.C. legislature clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd after winning a by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena to replace former leader Andrew Wilkinson as party leader. That allowed him to take his seat in the legislature after Elections B.C. confirmed his win with nearly 60 per cent of votes cast.

In a speech to supporters on hand for the ceremony, Falcon thanked his wife Jessica and his two daughters for allowing him to return

“When I retired in 2012, Josephine here was just over two years old, and Rose was still in Mummy’s tummy,” Falcon said. “And the reason I’m returning today is really for the same reason I left. It’s for my kids’ generation.”

RELATED: Short-staffed Port McNeill hospital closes emergency

RELATED: Gasoline prices continue to soar over weekend

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sooke murder probe
Next story
Lower Mainland resident allegedly fed bears and coyotes for months

Just Posted

All Aboard - Emotion, Prince Rupert Demi Character group at the showcase gala for the BC Annual Dance Competition on May 6. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Results from the 32nd BC annual Dance Competition

Kaitlyn Bailey is a new journalist for the Northern View and the Haida Gwaii Observer. (Photo: Deb Meissner)
Kailtyn’s Korner – Hello, North Coast

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department battles a blaze on May 1, that spread from the previous Rose’s Oriental Food and Gifts and destroyed the Belmont Hotel. The fire has been suspicious and is under criminal investigation for arson.
Arson investigation opened by Prince Rupert RCMP

Tommy Hyunh places first in the long jump, with a distance of 5.15 metres at the Smithers high school track and field mini-meet on May 7. (Photo: Supplied/Barton Hughes)
Prince Rupert student jumps to first at regional track and field meet