Kelowna West residents will go to the polls in a byelection to elect a new MLA Feb. 14.—Image: Elections BC

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

The wait is over for voters in Kelowna West.

Premier John Horgan has finally called a byelection for the riding vacated by former premier and Liberal leader Christy Clark when she quit politics last August. The vote will be held Feb. 14—Valentine’s Day.

Horgan, who had until Feb. 4 to call the byelection, has said he wants an MLA for the riding in place to debate the provincial budget, which will be handed down in the third week of February.

The byelection will see the riding’s former Liberal MLA Ben Stewart run against former the NDP candidate Shelley Cook, who finished second to Clark in last May’s provincial election, as well as Robert Stupka of the B.C. Green Party and Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo.

For information on voting and registering to vote, call Elections BC at 1 800 661-8683 or visit: www.elections.bc.ca

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
13 per cent increase in Indigenous high school completion
Next story
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit by cab in crosswalk on Second Avenue

A woman was in the crosswalk in Prince Rupert when she was struck by a taxi on Jan. 17

Subsea internet cable to link up Prince Rupert

Cable to connect Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast with mainland network

13 per cent increase in Indigenous high school completion

School District 52 saw a steady increase in high school graduates for the 2016/2017 school year

Fees levied for superyachts calling on Cow Bay

The Port of Prince Rupert looks to make pedestrian access easier with the city to charge superyachts

Suspected cocaine seized at traffic stop

Prince Rupert police briefs for Jan. 11 to 14 include drugs, drunk driving and mischief

Kaien Anti-Poverty Society robbed of donated food

Their holiday stockpiles of food for those in need were stolen overnight Jan. 2

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Northwest husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

BC Ambulance presented each a Vital Link Award for administering CPR

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data

The rate increase is expected to prompt Canada’s large banks to raise their prime lending rates

Most Read