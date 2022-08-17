(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP looking for man from hit and run with school bus

The man escaped into the Kirschner Mountain area

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a man following a hit and run.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Aug. 16), RCMP were investigating a two-vehicle collision at Springfield Road and Durnin Road when they witnessed a green hatchback hit a school bus with no passengers inside. The RCMP directed the driver of the hatchback to pull over, but instead the driver quickly fled the scene northbound. The bus driver was uninjured.

A while later, RCMP found the hatchback and attempted to surround the vehicle. A female passenger got out of the vehicle before the hatchback took off from police again. She and one of the police vehicles was hit by the escaping hatchback. The woman was arrested and released on scene.

Later on, the hatchback was found in the 200 block of Loseth Drive. Witnesses saw a man get out of the vehicle and run southeast into the Kirschner Mountain forest.

The RCMP along with their air and dog services looked for the man but weren’t able to find him.

“We take these incidents extremely seriously and would like to reassure the public that we will be working diligently to identify the driver, in order to hold him accountable for his actions,” said Sergeant Mark Booth, Kelowna RCMP Traffic Section.

After impounding the hatchback, the RCMP found that the vehicle’s license plate didn’t match the car.

The investigating is still ongoing and the RCMP are asking for anyone who saw anything or has dashcam footage to come forward by contacting the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-4477.

READ MORE: Kelowna man slashed with box cutter, RCMP looking for second suspect

READ MORE: Repeated break and enters at Kelowna liquidation store

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Bushels of bounty to be found at first Prince Rupert pop-up farmers market

Just Posted

Const. Nathan Hokozano of the Prince Rupert RCMP is serving up hotdogs on August 15 at a fundraising barbeque to support law enforcement officers in the Tour de North, Cops for Cancer ride. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hot diggity dog – riders raise Cops for Cancer funds in Prince Rupert

The walk finished with a healing circle behind the Gitlaxdax Nisga’a Terrace Society office Aug. 3. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Gitlaxdax Nisga’a Terrace Society starts outreach program for vulnerable members

Bella Coola RCMP responded to a 52-year-old woman in cardiac distress on July 23 when no paramedics were available. RCMP then transported her body to the morgue in the back of a police vehicle. (Photo: Angie Mindus)
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck

Constable Mat Clarabut on his 2005 Harley Davidson Road King. He’s the first-ever RCMP motorcycle officer to be posted in Terrace to cover northwestern B.C. for the force’s highway patrol. (Staff photo)
‘Born to ride’: RCMP motorcycle officer sets up shop in Terrace